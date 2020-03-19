CLARENCE SHUTS DOWN: What's closed, cancelled or postponed

AS HEALTH officials warn communities to prepare for a potential coronavirus outbreak, events around the Clarence Valley region are being cancelled or postponed.

The Federal Government has recommended all non-essential mass gatherings should be cancelled to contain the spread. The crowd ban has knocked down community events, festivals and business conferences across the Clarence.

Here's what has been impacted so far:

POSTPONED

Strassman: The Chocolate Diet

Grafton Relay for Life

Grafton Eisteddfod dance competition

Wild About Wooli Art Show

Criterion Theatre production of Joseph

Harmony Day (Harwood Hotel)

Harmony Day (Maclean Services Club)

NAIDOC Week

Big Bat, Wildlife and Eco Festival

Clarence Valley Retro Car Cruise (Lawrence Tavern)

Grafton Day Out Food Truck and Music Festival

Hell on Water

Without a Paddle - Live Stand Up Comedy

The Great Gatsby - A Tribute to Spiro Notaras & Family

CANCELED

Maclean Show

ANZAC Day gatherings

Grafton Festival of the Bike - Food Fest & Twilight Picnic

Glenreagh Timber Festival

CLOSED

Clarence Kitchen Collective

Westpac Life Saver Helicopter shop, South Grafton

The Rabbit Sanctuary

SPORT

NRRL season suspended

Super 8s Cricket Shield cancelled

NSW Cricket

North Coast Football - suspended

Lower Clarence Cricket Association matches for remainder of 2019/20 season

Clarence River Cricket Association matches for remainder of 2019/20 season

Clarence River Junior Cricket Association matches for remainder of 2019/20 season

All Parkrun events (including Grafton and Yamba) until further notice

Far North Rugby Union season postponed

2020 Netball NSW competitions postponed

2020 Northern NSW Football competitions postponed

Do you know an event or shop in the Clarence Valley that has been affected? Send an email to jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au