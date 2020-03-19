CLARENCE SHUTS DOWN: What's closed, cancelled or postponed
AS HEALTH officials warn communities to prepare for a potential coronavirus outbreak, events around the Clarence Valley region are being cancelled or postponed.
The Federal Government has recommended all non-essential mass gatherings should be cancelled to contain the spread. The crowd ban has knocked down community events, festivals and business conferences across the Clarence.
Here's what has been impacted so far:
POSTPONED
Strassman: The Chocolate Diet
Grafton Relay for Life
Grafton Eisteddfod dance competition
Wild About Wooli Art Show
Criterion Theatre production of Joseph
Harmony Day (Harwood Hotel)
Harmony Day (Maclean Services Club)
NAIDOC Week
Big Bat, Wildlife and Eco Festival
Clarence Valley Retro Car Cruise (Lawrence Tavern)
Grafton Day Out Food Truck and Music Festival
Hell on Water
Without a Paddle - Live Stand Up Comedy
The Great Gatsby - A Tribute to Spiro Notaras & Family
<< Follow this link to stay up to date with the latest coronavirus information specific to the Clarence Valley >>
CANCELED
Maclean Show
ANZAC Day gatherings
Grafton Festival of the Bike - Food Fest & Twilight Picnic
Glenreagh Timber Festival
CLOSED
Clarence Kitchen Collective
Westpac Life Saver Helicopter shop, South Grafton
The Rabbit Sanctuary
SPORT
Super 8s Cricket Shield cancelled
North Coast Football - suspended
Lower Clarence Cricket Association matches for remainder of 2019/20 season
Clarence River Cricket Association matches for remainder of 2019/20 season
Clarence River Junior Cricket Association matches for remainder of 2019/20 season
All Parkrun events (including Grafton and Yamba) until further notice
Far North Rugby Union season postponed
2020 Netball NSW competitions postponed
2020 Northern NSW Football competitions postponed
Do you know an event or shop in the Clarence Valley that has been affected? Send an email to jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au