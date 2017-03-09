Clarence singers take Plunge with workshop

GROUP APPROACH: The AcaPelicans will host a workshop and perform as part of the Plunge Festival.

FOR those who have sung in a group, it's not unusual to hear the experience referred to as 'soul food'.

Research indicates that the experience of singing with others can build a sense of community and togetherness, can lower the heart rate and reduce feelings of stress and anxiety as well as improve feelings of social wellbeing.

In an article for Time magazine, Stacy Horn described the experience of singing in a group as "exhilarating and transformative. It takes something incredibly intimate, a sound that begins inside you, shares it with a roomful of people and it comes back as something even more thrilling: harmony.

Members the Clarence Valley group AcaPelicans couldn't agree more.

Kate Joseph has been a vocal instructor for more than 15 years and is passionate about singing and helping other find joy in singing.

After forming the female a cappella group about six months ago, Kate has been inspired by the wonder of making music with only voices and arranges a variety of music just for the AcaPelicans to learn and share.

Group members come from a variety of backgrounds and musical experience, which contributes to the group's diversity and supportive environment.

Kate said the most important thing about being an AcaPelican is a sense of ownership and unity, finding joy in the music and a shared sense of achievement when it all comes together.

Kate and the AcaPelicans will share their love of singing with the community at a workshop to be held at the Pelican Playhouse on April 1 as part of the Plunge Festival.

The workshop will explore group singing, harmony and simple body percussion patterns.

Workshop participants are also invited to perform with the group at the performance that evening.

Even if signing is not for you, the performance promises to be a great night out.

AcaPelicans workshop and performance is part of Plunge 2017. Grab your free Plunge program guide from Clarence cafes, centres and business houses.

WORKSHOP

Venue: Pelican Playhouse

Date: April 1

Time: 10am-2pm (bring lunch and plenty of water)

Bookings: Contact Kate Joseph at katejosephmusic@gmail.com or on 0412 977 927 to book your place.

Fee: $20

PERFORMANCE

Venue: Pelican Playhouse

Date: April 1

Time: 7pm

Bookings: Buckleys Grafton Music or phone 6642 4710

Tickets: $15