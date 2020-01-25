Clarence sporting talent receives grant bonus

SUPPORT: Page MP Kevin Hogan with the latest recipients of grants from the Local Sporting Champions program.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan yesterday celebrated the success of local sporting champions from across the Clarence Valley at an afternoon tea yesterday.

Mr Hogan presented the six Clarence Valley teenagers with a certificate in recognition of their achievements and confirmed their grants from the Local Sporting Champions program.

“Those who received the Awards have excelled themselves representing our community on the national and state stage,” Hogan said.

The Local Sporting Champions program provides financial assistance to young people aged between 12 and 18 years to compete, coach or umpire in their chosen sport.

“The Clarence Valley has produced some outstanding sportspeople in the past, and it is important that we support the next crop of our local sporting talent,” he said.

“Unfortunately succeeding in sport doesn’t just take talent and determination – parents also often have to put their hands in their pockets to get their children to competitions.

“I’m very pleased to be able to help these families with financial support through these grants.

“Sport is important in the development of young people: it teaches them lifelong skills like teamwork, keeps them fit and healthy, and allows them to excel in something they love and enjoy.

“I encourage any budding champions out there who have the opportunity of competing at a state, national or international event to apply for a grant.

“With the Tokyo Olympics 184 days away, I want to ensure our local Sporting Champions are given every opportunity to follow their dreams and represent Australia in Paris 2024 or LA 2028.”

In no particular order, our latest Sporting Champions are:

Mackenna Ensbey (hockey)

Ashleigh Ensbey (hockey)

Shaniqua Williams (hockey)

Martina Williams (hockey)

Krystal McMahon (athletics)

Melissa Davies (gymnastics)

For more information about the program, go to www.ausport.gov.au