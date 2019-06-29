CLARENCE STARS: Check out our local dancing heroes

The cast of Stars of Clarence pose for a photo following the event at the Saraton Theatre.

The cast of Stars of Clarence pose for a photo following the event at the Saraton Theatre. Adam Hourigan

EIGHT brave people took centre stage at the Saraton Theatre on Friday night, and danced like someone else's life depended on it.

Crossing diverse genres such as linedancing, contemporary, hip hop and even highland, the participants, with their dance teacher of only a few week by their side put their two best left feet forward to raise money for the Cancer Council.

The event, dubbed Stars of the Clarence, raised more than $25,000 for the charity, and sent a crowd of nearly 500 into raptures with their routines.

If you missed it, here's some of the dances from the night. Can you spot anyone in there you know?

Photos View Photo Gallery

Photos View Photo Gallery

Photos View Photo Gallery

Photos View Photo Gallery