DANCE FOR CANCER: Clarence stars step outside comfort zone

BOLLYWOOD: Kate Harvison (middle) of Hair Solutions Grafton will be performing a Bollywood dance as part of Stars of Clarence - Dance For Cancer at the Saraton Theatre tonight.

HAIRDRESSER by day, dancer by night, Kate Harvison is on a crusade to raise funds for the Cancer Council.

Ms Harvison is one of eight local stars who will perform at the Saraton Theatre tonight as part of Stars of Clarence - Dance For Cancer.

"Up until a bit over 12 months ago when my grandfather was diagnosed with cancer, I had never truly seen the impact it had not only on the patient but their family and loved ones," Ms Harvison said.

"That is the reason why I agreed to take part in fundraising for this great cause."

The owner of Hair Solutions Grafton is not about to let her lack of experience on the dance floor get in the way of putting her best foot forward in her Bollywood routine with dance teacher Nicole Davies of Ashley Albert Performing Art Studio.

"Having zero dance experience other than hitting the local pub on an occasional night out, taking on a Bollywood routine is really getting me out of my comfort zone," she said.

Meanwhile, 2GF radio marketing extraordinaire Phillipa Covington is a brave woman. Not shy of a challenge, she's set to battle it out on the stage in a hip-hop routine. Ms Covington held a Casino Night at Clarence River Jockey Club on June 14 to help fundraise.

HIP HOP: Phillipa Covington from 2GF and FM 104.7 will perform hip hop. Jempire Events

"I love getting involved with the community and raising money for charity," she said.

Ms Covington has been paired with Jeremy Jablonski. The young entrepreneur is the only male dance teacher for the event and his team from Jempire Events will provide music entertainment for the night.

In recent years, Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club member and ex-martial artist Doug Davis traded the fighting ring for a set of leather rock and roll shoes and is all set to showcase his moves tonight.

"I am 66 years old. I have been retired for some time now," Mr Davis said.

"As age took its toll, I made the change from martial arts to rock and roll dancing and have loved every bit of it."

Mr Davis has been paired with Lorraine Lloyd who performs at the Grafton District Golf Club with Big River Rockers and the pair will have massive support from their social group tonight.

Contribute to the stars' fundraising efforts by making donations at starsofclarence2019. everydayhero.com/au/

Limited tickets ($35) are still available for the event at saraton.com/Promotion/ Stars-Of-Clarence

ROCK'N'ROLL: Doug Davis and Big River Rockers dance teacher Lorraine Lloyd will be dancing together.

Funds raised go towards cancer research, prevention, advocacy and information and support services. Prevention is a fundamental aspect of the Cancer Council's mission. About two in three Australians will be diagnosed with some form of skin cancer before the age of 70.

Cancer Council Northern Region community relations co-ordinator Erin Turnbull said she was impressed by participants' enthusiasm.

"I cannot wait to see all the performances come together," Ms Turnbull said.

"This is for such an incredible cause and the response from the Clarence Valley community has been excellent.

"The stars have already raised a combined total of more than $9150. The funds raised from this event will go into vital services and programs in the Clarence Valley area, such as transport to treatment and the Cancer Council Enriching Survivorship program at the Grafton Base Hospital."