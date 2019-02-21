Clarence students to get more mental health support

BOOST FOR KIDS: South Grafton High School principal Kristine Pizarro and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis welcome the announcement for mental health support professionals in every NSW high school.

HIGH school students throughout the Clarence Valley will have two more shoulders to lean on when times get tough under a new NSW Government investment.

The State Government announced on Tuesday an $88 million investment for every public high school in the state to have two mental health support experts to aid students dealing with mental illness.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said it is vital to ensure students have easy access to services where they can speak up and seek help.

"We know that our kids face bullying, anxiety and stress issues on a daily basis, so it's really important they can have someone to unload to, someone that they can talk to,” he said.

"This is specifically targeting kids with mental health and bullying problems, it will help build programs for kids to be more resilient and to help teachers identify those kids who are at risk.”

South Grafton High School principal Kristine Pizarro welcomed the boost, she said any extra funding towards mental health is positive.

"Our focus here is that every student is known, valued, and cared for, if we've got extra people on board that can help us demonstrate to these kids that we actually do value and care for them, especially around areas of mental health, it has to be a huge plus,” she said.

Ms Pizarro said having two more full-time employees will help support staff they already have on board.

"We have an SSO (school support officer) and the work she does is absolutely invaluable. If there are other schools who don't currently have SSOs and they can get them on board with this, that's absolutely fantastic, they need it,” she said.