Clarence surfers continue on explosive rise in 2019

Carly Shanahan in action at the Manly Pro Junior event where she placed fifth earlier this year.

SURFING: Clarence Valley surfers have been tearing it up in recent weeks with Angourie’s Dakoda Walters and Wooli’s Carly Shanahan battling it over some elite junior competitions.

Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters, who travelled to the World Junior Championships in Taiwan late last month.

The competitions mark an impressive end to an even better year for surfers in the region with a number of juniors bursting onto the scene to challenge for state and national titles.

Newly crowned Australian Junior Champion, Walters travelled to Taiwan late last month for the World Surf League Junior Championships with a swagger in his step.

The Angourie star finished second in his round one heat and first in his round two heat beating Hawaiian native Robert Grilho.

Walters’ brilliant run came to an agonising end when he went out in round three to Frenchman Kauli Vaast by just 0.22 points.

Brazilian Lucas Vicente went on to win the boys competition against prolific American, Kade Maston. Brazilian’s continue to dominate the world surfing circuit.

Shanahan found herself in the battle for the Australian Junior Surfing Titles in Margaret River last week and the Wooli shredder carved it up in the opening rounds to post a near-perfect 9.25 for a huge combined score of 16.25 in round three.

Shanahan scraped through in the opening round but blitzed her second heat to come out on top.

Her best performance came out in round three as she topped the heat with gusto to head for the quarterfinals.

The Wooli talent wouldn’t go any further though, as she unfortunately fell out of the race to eventual winner Coral Durant.

While Walters and Shanahan were unable to reach the heights they had hoped for, the pair continue to blaze a trail to the top of the junior surfing circuit in Australia and will be looking to dominate the waves in 2020 and beyond.