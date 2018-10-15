Clarence take on hit Broadway musical is next to brilliant

The cast of Next to Normal in full voice.

MUSICALS aren't everyone's idea of entertainment but as the title suggests, this is not your normal song and dance number.

In fact, while music tells the story of Next to Normal, it is unapologetic in the way it is delivered, unravelling scene by scene, twisting and turning, as the characters pull you along with them on this tumultuous, dynamic ride - whether you planned to join them or not.

Like a distant train coming at you, the plot tracks slowly, a bump here and there as it builds momentum, blowing off steam and increasing pace. The next thing you know you are deep in tunnel of chaos and dysfunction, unrequited grief the engine that has this family on a trajectory that keeps sending them off the rails.

But these darker, confronting themes are juxtaposed with shade and light, warmth and comedy, as you go barrelling along with characters that are rocking and rolling all over the place, and not just in the musical sense.

They are all good people. This family, despite their obstacles are bound by love as much as they are by trauma and all its inherent collateral damage.

There's no point in undermining the story by giving away too much away, but as the whole sorry mess is peeled away be prepared to be challenged.

There's swearing, there's awkward conversations and heartbreaking revelations, there's mental illness and its consequences and treatments within a modern family dynamic.

And while there's no nice big bow to tie it all up in a neat little parcel, before you leave it won't leave you despairing.

It is raw and confronting but within those themes is complete honesty and hope as all the characters release their inner demons, not just those with official diagnosis.

Having access to a show like this on our doorstop is a real coup for the Clarence. Featuring hugely talented people living among us, nobody really skips a beat in delivering justice to this award-winning Broadway production.

The girls Kate Joseph and Mackenzie Harvison absolutely nail the singing/acting challenges these roles demand as they demonstrate beautifully a mother/daughter dynamic that will leave you breathless. The men of the play provide a scaffolding equal in its strength as its vulnerability revealing a level of emotion that is extremely poignant in this current climate of what is means to be a man.

The quieter achievers in this rather robust production are also vital to its success. Excellently directed by the Clarence's own 'slashie' Desan Padayachee, the live band that sits discreetly side of stage provides the consummate direction and emotive execution you would expect to hear in those well-resourced metropolitan productions.

There's nothing left to say except enjoy it while you can.

Next to Normal concludes this weekend with three more shows: Friday and Saturday 7.30pm and Sunday 2pm at the Pelican Playhouse South Grafton. Tickets from South Grafton News & Gifts.

Next to Normal cast and crew

Diana: Kate Joseph

Natalie: Mackenzie Harvison

Gabe: Wesley Chegwidden

Dan: Mark Conaghan

Henry: Jimm Woodley

Dr Madden/Dr Fine: Charles Chegwidden

Director: Desan Padayachee

Music direction: Adam Wills

Guitar: Ryan Enns

Violin/synthesizer: Sarah Nicholls

Cello: Samuel Powell

Piano: Adam Wills