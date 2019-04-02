Clarence targeted for better access to cancer therapy

Cancer diagnosis. Stamp, stethoscope, syringe, blood test and pills on the clipboard with medical report. 3d illustration

THE Clarence Valley is one of 13 regional areas where 35 per cent more cancer patients die within five years of diagnosis, compared to city patients, because of difficulty accessing vital radiation therapy.

Professor Peter O'Brien of the Radiation Therapy Advisory Group (RTAG) said people in Grafton just couldn't get timely access to the treatment they needed. He said to access radiation therapy they must travel to Coffs Harbour, a two hour round trip, or Lismore, which is a more than three-hour round trip.

He said the lack of access to radiation therapy meant lower survival rates, avoidable surgeries, long-distance travel and weeks away from home for regional cancer patients.

Prof O'Brien said in Australia radiation therapy was generally under-used in the fight against cancer.

In Europe and North America, one in two cancer patients received it as part of their treatment; here, it was only one in three. Those least likely to benefit from this potentially life-saving treatment are regional cancer patients living in places like Grafton, because the treatment centres are simply too far away.

"Cancer patients should not have to travel two hours or more per day for radiation therapy", said Prof O'Brien. "Radiation therapy should not mean weeks away from family for regional Australians."

RTAG has launched Radiation Therapy for Regional Australia, a campaign calling on both the Federal Government and Opposition to invest in radiation therapy services in regional Australia.

It has identified 13 population centres - including Grafton - where there is a clear under use of the life-saving treatment.

Prof O'Brien said the campaign had given voice to community anger at the neglect of regional cancer patients, with supporters expressing outrage on Facebook.

He said the group would put pressure on all candidates for the seat of Page to commit to funding radiation therapy in Grafton in advance of the federal election.

He pointed to successes in Albany, WA where both the State and Federal governments have promised investment in a new radiation therapy treatment centre, thanks to significant backing from Federal MP Rick Wilson and the persistent campaigning of local community members.

RTAG believes Grafton deserves the same success, whether that means a new treatment centre or simply greater government subsidies for travel and accommodation.

While agreeing with the concept, Clarence medicos said distance from vital services was an issue for a many "subsets" of medical treatment in the Valley.

"For example, 100 per cent of people needing urology services need to travel out of the Valley for treatment," a doctor said.

"When you compare the treatment for just about any complaint in the country compared to the city, the city has far more services available to patients."

Local doctors pointed out access to radiation services in the Clarence Valley had improved dramatically in the past five years with the introduction of services at Lismore and Coffs Harbour.

"Before those services became available patients travelled to Sydney or Brisbane, so having Coffs and Lismore available has been a big improvement," one doctor said.

But the doctor agreed the need to travel reduced take up of the service.

"We live in a low socio-economic area," he said. "If something costs too much or is too inconvenient, people just don't go."

Formed in 2017, RTAG comprises expert individuals and organisations dedicated to raising the profile of radiation therapy and ensuring it is adequately funded by government.

Lee Hunt, Executive Member of Cancer Voices NSW, says, "it is unacceptable that rural and regional cancer patients are more likely to die from their illness. Your postcode should not dictate your survival outlook".