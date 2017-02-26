Clarence teen showgirls come back winners

The Group One Miss Teen Showgirls with Lismore MP Thomas George, the Woodenbong Show president and judges.

The Clarence's two junior showgirl representatives came back with the prizes last Saturday when Woodenbong Show Society hosted the inaugural judging of the Group One Miss Teen Showgirl.

When the judging was completed the winner was announced as Miss Nicole Cowling from Maclean, Runner-Up Miss Penny Lee from Woodenbong and a Special Encouragement award to Miss Samantha Diebert from Grafton.

The Shows and the girls representing them at the event were Alstonville, Miss Imahn Pholi; Bangalow, Miss Ashley Ebbott; Grafton, Miss Samantha Diebert; Kyogle, Miss Teah Carter; Lismore North Coast National, Miss Brooke Felsch; Maclean, Miss Nicole Cowling; Mullumbimby, Miss Georgia Williams; and Woodenbong, Miss Penny Lee.

The girls' ages ranged from 13 to 17 years and they were judged on many facets. Personality, confidence, ambition/goals, general knowledge, rural knowledge - including general, local and show - personal presentation, grooming, diction, speech, and volunteering and community participation.

The function was well attended with families and members of each show represented.