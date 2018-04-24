Clarence to be flooded with yachties

Members of Shag Islet Yacht Club at Season of Sail on Day 2 Lake Macquarie

PEOPLE have ventured from far and wide to be a part of the Shag Islet Cruising Yacht Club's Clarence River Classic Cruise starting next Monday.

Spanning over six days from April 30 to May 6, the Cruise flows through Iluka, Harwood, Maclean, Brushgrove, Grafton, Ulmarra, Lawrence and Yamba.

This event is a part of the 'Season of Sail' which started on April 15 at Lake Macquarie, with Cruise the Clarence the second step along the way.

The Season of Sail leads up to their founding event the rendezvous at Shag Islet which is situated in the Gloucester Passage in the Whitsunday Region in North Queensland Australia, with more than 200 vessels setting onto the journey last year.

On May 1 at 4.45pm Aboriginal Yaegl Elder Elizabeth Smith, Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons and Scottish pipers will officially welcome the club at Maclean.

The Shag Islet Cruising Yacht Club was founded by Ken and Rhonda Thackery and is not-for-profit club which aims to establish and maintain a social network for cruising yacht persons, as well as raising funds for Prostate cancer.

To date the club has raised more than half a million dollars for the Australian Prostate Cancer Federation.

From something that started from about 50 friends who were out to have a bit of fun, Mr Thackery said the clubs membership has now gone ballistic.

There are now 6100 members in the club from 17 nations around the world.

"I think most of the people in it have been touched with prostate cancer or have run into it with their friends,” Mr Thackery said.

The cruise is a Shag Islet club event but Glad Smith the Co-ordinator of the Inaugural Cruise said anyone can join the club.

"You don't have to be a boat person. Go online and pay the one off fee for $65 and become a member for life,” Mrs Smith said.

Mrs Smith said the response by the community has been amazing.

"Local business and taverns and the council have been absolutely wonderful and are providing wonderful facilities.”

Bill Kearns will be reciting Bush Poetry at the Brushgove hotel on Wednesday May 2 , Peter Hill is donating a print to raffle and the Iluka Chamber of Commerce is donating 5% of money spent in Iluka to Prostate cancer and awareness.