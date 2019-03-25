Could the Clarence benefit from likely majority government?

ALL signs pointed to a minority government in Sydney Parliament this term, but as results from Saturday's vote are counted the Coalition is just one seat away from holding the majority.

Re-elected Nationals member Chris Gulaptis said the Coalition taking the majority of seats was "absolutely critical" to more investment in the Clarence Valley.

"If we have a majority government our policies will be passed through legislation and that is what delivers for the people of Clarence," Mr Gulaptis said.

"All the benefits we're seeing at the moment are a consequence of a majority government, and that's what I want to see continue.

"The regions, and in particular Clarence, continued to receive the infrastructure and service delivery over the past four years."

The seats of Lismore, Dubbo and East Hills are still in doubt but Labor candidate Janelle Saffin looks poised to take the Lismore seat with 53.95 per cent of the two candidate preferred vote.

Mr Gulaptis saw a significant swing in his favour, with a more than five per cent increase to his margin, holding 64.8 per cent of the two-candidate preferred vote.

Gulaptis said his focus was on Clarence Valley's youth, which was revealed prior to the election to have the second highest rate of youth unemployment in the country.

He said the appointment of a Regional Youth Minister and a Department of Youth would aim to tackle issues such as youth unemployment, homelessness, drugs and bullying.

"We need to look to our youth if we are going to find a solution to those issues."

Mr Gulaptis said going through the campaign was akin to being an "expectant father".

"A campaign is a bit like an expectant father; you're waiting in the delivery room, you're nervous, you're pacing," he said.

"When the birth arrives, you want to count the fingers and toes and make sure that it's healthy.

"The healthier it is the bigger a margin you've got.

"You know that you're going to get a result but you're not sure what the result is going to be."

Mr Gulaptis said he is "humbled" and "privileged" to represent Clarence for a third time.

"I take that responsibility very seriously," he said.