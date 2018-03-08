Clarence triathletes crowned best in the State

TRIATHLON: Clarence Valley Triathlon Club continues to punch well above its weight, after three members took out the NSW State Title in their age group at the BCU Coffs Tri at the weekend.

Club president Kim Elvery (60-64), Swift Multisport coach Darren Adams (50-54) and club newcomer Alison Brown (40-44) were all unstoppable as they cut swathes through the competition.

The club also had Ray Hunt (70+) and Brian Elvery (55-59) who also finished on the podium in their respective categories.

The club president said many members had aimed at the Coffs event because a good finish provided vital points toward qualifying for the ITU World Triathlon Championships on the Gold Coast in September.

"Most of the club's competitive members are out to make the World Championships,” Elvery said. "Being so close to home, it is a really big thing to get on that Australian team.

"I think of the nine or 10 people who are aiming for it, they will all earn enough points to qualify, but there are still a few events to go.”

One of those events coming up is the Australian National Championships which will take to the course at Mooloolaba this weekend. With such a short turnaround in events Elvery said the focus for club members was keeping their body in the right condition.

"For a lot of us like Brian and myself, we are seasoned triathlon competitors, so these level of events are not too hard, but for others there is a bit of recovery,” she said.

"In the week in between you need to do something to keep yourself active, but you don't want to push past your limits.

"At the end of the day you can't peak for every event in the season, and you become better and stronger as the season goes on. You just need to perform to the peak that you are at each event.”

The Australian titles will act as a double-points qualifying event for the world titles later this year and will also include a twilight 5km run, a 1km ocean swim and a round of the Elite World Cup.

"Mooloolaba is one of the best triathlon venues in the world,” Elvery said. "I can't wait to get out there.”