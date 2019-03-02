Clarence triathletes on the road to defend titles

Lindsey Wall has been first across the line in the past two bcu Coffs Tri events. He'll be facing a more star studded line-up in 2017.

TRIATHLON: Clarence Valley Triathlon Club determined to retake their spot atop the North Coast Triathlon Series as a host of the club's top competitors travel to Coffs Harbour for the BCU Coffs Tri tomorrow.

The Coffs Harbour event will double as a qualifier for the world championships later this year and the NSW State Championships.

Three of the Clarence Valley's top competitors, including president Kim Elvery, vice-president Darren Adams and Alison Brown, will defend their state titles from last year.

Club professional Lindsey Wall (right), who is still battling the effects of a serious foot injury, will also make his long-awaited return to the Coffs Harbour event as he aims to emulate his winning effort of 2015-16.

Wall also finished an impressive second behind Olympian Ryan Fisher in 2017, the last time he competed in the event.

The 29-year-old made a strong return to competition at the Trial Bay Triathlon last month, but vice-president Adams said the Olympic distance (1.5km swim, 40km bike ride, 10km run) would push him to the limit.

"I know he is keen to go down, and hopefully he has got his foot right enough to match it with the best,” Adams said.

"It has been a couple of years since he took out the elite distance, and being the longer Olympic form this one will test him right out.”

Adams said club members had been "working overtime” ahead of the annual event as they aimed for state glory.