Clarence trio to don Titans colours

PUSHING THROUGH: Cooper Many was a big part of Lower Clarence Magpies' run to the 2018 under-18 preliminary final against Ballina, and will be part of the Northern Rivers Titans Laurie Daley Cup side this weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Northern Rivers will kick-start its representative rugby league campaign with junior competition in the Andrew Johns Cup and Laurie Daley Cup in Forster this weekend.

The junior teams will play in Gold Coast Titans colours for the first time after Northern Rivers agreed to a formal partnership with the NRL club in August.

The Titans matches will feature three of the brightest Clarence Valley rugby league products, with Lower Clarence Magpies under-18s duo Cooper Many and Ethan Foster in the U18s side, while South Grafton Rebels junior Jordan Gallagher has earned a call-up to the under-16s.

Many will run on in the centres for the Laurie Daley Cup side while Foster, fresh off his stint with the Gold Coast Titans elite development squad, will get a run in the second-row.

Gallagher, who helped the South Grafton Rebels under-15s to the Group 1 premiership last season, will come off the bench against the Newcastle Knights in the Andrew Johns Cup.

Lower Clarence U18s coach Alex McMillan got the opportunity to watch both Foster and Many develop in the side's run to the preliminary final last season and said they were ready for the opportunity.

"These blokes are more than ready,” he said. "They are both naturally fit, competitive young fellas.

"They are always at the front of all the drills this pre-season and they have definitely been putting in the work.”

While the Magpies got a late start to their pre-season ahead of the 2019 NRRRL season, McMillan said it had not deterred the duo.

"To be honest they have been doing a lot of what they needed to do by themselves in the off-season,” he said.

"Cooper has put on a good couple of kilos in the off-season. He has picked up an electrical apprenticeship with Tom Martin and I think the hard labour has done him wonders.

"But he also looks like he has kept most of his speed, which will be a good thing for the Titans side.”

Country Rugby League chief executive Terry Quinn said he believed the new-look representative season would provide a great pathway opportunity for male and female participants in regional NSW.

"Country Rugby League is committed to providing the best pathway for our players and the 2019 CRL representative season is shaping as our biggest yet,” Quinn said.