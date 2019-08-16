Menu
FIRED UP: South Grafton Rebel Austin Cooper is one four players from Grafton picked for the rep squad.
Rugby League

Clarence under-23 stars picked in Group 2 rep side

Mitchell Keenan
by
16th Aug 2019 3:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: The accolades continue to come for Grafton's rising stars with two Grafton Ghosts and two South Grafton Rebels being chosen in the Group 2 Rugby League under-23 representative squad this week.

Ghosts big men Dylan Collett and Daniel Lavender lead the charge for the blue side of town,, while Nic McGrady and Austin Cooper will represent the Rebels as they travel to Macksville on September 7 for a Group 2 versus Group 3 play-off.

Collett has been one of the Ghosts' key men this year and earned his spot in the Group 2 team of the season with another barnstorming year of tries and assists from the centre position.

His colleague Lavender is the youngest member in the Ghosts first grade side at just 20 years old and has been an emerging force in an experienced forward pack.

Cooper has played with a fire in his belly this year that makes him impossible to miss in the red of the Rebels and McGrady has been a shining light in a strong, upcoming group of young South Grafton stars.

