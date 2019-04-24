Clarence Valley Anzac Day services 2019

Henry Caldwell looks at the Grafton cenotaph after the main Grafton Anzac Day service.

Henry Caldwell looks at the Grafton cenotaph after the main Grafton Anzac Day service. Adam Hourigan

Grafton

5.50am: Muster at the post office for 6am dawn service at Grafton Memorial Park, followed by gunfire breakfast at GDSC ($10 donation).

9.30am: March from Market Square for 10am commemoration service at Memorial Park, followed by gathering at the GDSC ($10 donation). Contact: Hon. Secretary Denis Benfield - 0412410474.

South Grafton

4.50am: Muster at New School of Arts in Skinner St for 5.05am march to dawn service commencing at 5.15am at the cenotaph on Lane Boulevard. Gunfire breakfast at South Services afterwards.

10.30am: Assemble at New School of Arts in Skinner St for 10.50am march to 11.15am commemoration service at the cenotaph, Lane Boulevard. Lunch at South Services will follow at 1pm. Contact: President, Bob Hayes on 66432211 or 0402018596.

Ulmarra

10.40am: Muster at RFS car park for march to 11am service at Memorial Park. Contact: Hon. Secretary Steve Davis on 66445361.

Lower Southgate

3.00pm: Commemoration service at Lower Southgate War Memorial. Contact: Pauline Glasser on 0419986554.

Lawrence

5.50am: Muster at Lawrence Hall for march to Memorial Park for 6am dawn service.

9.30am: Muster at Lawrence Hall for 9.50am march to Memorial Park for 10am service. Contact: Brian Whalan 0417232809.

Maclean

5.30am: Dawn service at the cenotaph followed by gunfire breakfast at the Maclean Services Club.

10.30am: March from SPAR to the 11am commemoration service at the cenotaph followed by a 12.30pm lunch at the Maclean Services Club. Contact: Hon. Secretary Trevor Plymin on 66452756 or 0415400658.

Yamba

5.30am: Muster at the Queen St Cenotaph for a 5.45am dawn service.

9.30am: Assemble in Clarence St opposite Stella Motel for march to cenotaph for a 10am service. Contact: Hon. Secretary Jeff Coombs on 66462689.

Harwood

5.15am: Muster at Harwood Hall for a 5.30am dawn service at the Harwood Cenotaph in River St, followed by barbecue breakfast (gold coin donation please). Contact: Helen Briscoe 0431677110.

Iluka

5.30am: Muster at memorial, Charles St, Iluka Public School for a 5.45am dawn service, followed by a barbecue breakfast and refreshments at Iluka Hall.

10.45am: Assemble at Charles St, Iluka Public School for march to memorial at 11am for service and wreath laying. Contact: Brian Thomas on 0411393730.

Chatsworth

5.15am: Muster at Chatsworth Cenotaph for a 5.30am dawn service. Contact: Hon. Secretary Trevor Plymin on 66452756 or 0415400658.

Wooli

5.30am: Dawn service at the cenotaph followed by breakfast at Bowling & Recreation Club.

10.45am: Assemble at Wooli Bowling & Recreation Club for march to 11am service at the cenotaph. Lunch for ex-service personnel and partners at the Wooli Bowling & Recreation Club. Contact: Peter Curtis on 0457585552.

Copmanhurst

4.45am: Muster at Copmanhurst war memorial for 5am dawn service, followed by a $10 breakfast at the Rest Point Hotel.

9.45am: Muster at Copmanhurst War Memorial for a 10am service. Contact: Brian Bultitude on 66424399.

Tullymorgan

5.15am: Muster at the Tullymorgan School for a 5.30am dawn service, followed by gunfire breakfast (gold coin donation). Contact: Sue Searles on 0408408749.

Glenreagh

5.30am: Dawn service at the Glenreagh School of Arts Hall followed by a free breakfast in the hall. Contact: Noel Backman on 0434197994.

Ramornie

Service on Sunday

10.40am: Muster at Ramornie Cenotaph followed by light refreshments. Contact: Bob Hayes on 66432211 or 0402018596.