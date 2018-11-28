Clarence Valley battered by storm

A tree had fallen across the Pacific Highway, Ulmarra during the storm.

ULMARRA has been battered by winds this afternoon with reports some houses are without power.

Valley resident Rick O'Conner sent in this footage while on board Ulmarra ferry which shows the intensity of the winds which brought a tree down over the Pacific Highway near the ferry exit.

Storm batters Ulmarra: Rick O'Connor captured the fury of this afternoon's storm from inside the Ulmarra ferry cabin.

Other neighbourhoods around the Clarence Valley have reported tree branches on the ground. A tree has also come down on Yamba Road, at the entrance into Yamba.

Meanwhile, Iluka resident Lynne Fielden captured the beauty of the storm.

The storm front from Iluka Lynne Fielden

