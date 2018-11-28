Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A tree had fallen across the Pacific Highway, Ulmarra during the storm.
A tree had fallen across the Pacific Highway, Ulmarra during the storm. Contributed
Weather

Clarence Valley battered by storm

Jenna Thompson
by
28th Nov 2018 2:24 PM

ULMARRA has been battered by winds this afternoon with reports some houses are without power. 

Valley resident Rick O'Conner sent in this footage while on board Ulmarra ferry which shows the intensity of the winds which brought a tree down over the Pacific Highway near the ferry exit.

Other neighbourhoods around the Clarence Valley have reported tree branches on the ground. A tree has also come down on Yamba Road, at the entrance into Yamba.

Meanwhile, Iluka resident Lynne Fielden captured the beauty of the storm.

The storm front from Iluka
The storm front from Iluka Lynne Fielden

Share your photos with us by emailing newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au

More Stories

clarence valley severe storm storm ulmarra
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Doreen turning back the clock

    premium_icon Doreen turning back the clock

    Local Faces Birthday girl revs up and revisits her teenage years with motorbike ride

    'I'd like to .... that': Honey Birdette's shock Xmas gift

    premium_icon 'I'd like to .... that': Honey Birdette's shock Xmas gift

    News Honey Birdette displays scantily clad vaginas in shopping centres

    Large hail, heavy rainfall, damaging winds on the way

    Large hail, heavy rainfall, damaging winds on the way

    Weather Batten down the hatches; a severe storm is on the way

    THUNDERSTRUCK: Top lightning strikes caught on camera

    THUNDERSTRUCK: Top lightning strikes caught on camera

    Weather We've compiled the best lightning strikes captured on video

    Local Partners