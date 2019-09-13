Clarence Valley BMX Club opens gates for Ride in 2 BMX Day

BMX FOR EVERYONE: Tahlia Marsh is one of a number of strong riders fostered at the Clarence Valley BMX Club.

BMX: Clarence Valley BMX Club will host its biannual Ride in 2 BMX Day tomorrow with a number of activities for both young and old, including two free skills sessions for riders of all levels and ages.

The club has fostered a number of successful riders including Glen Swain and Clarence Valley star Tahlia Marshall, a competitor at the Junior World Championships in Belgium in late July.

Club president Marnie Brighton first discovered the sport at one of the club's Ride in 2 BMX Days and has never looked back.

"The boys and I have been doing BMX for five years now, we went to a come and try day and we just loved it. The club has been doing it for many years now and we run them twice a year,” Brighton said.

"It's a free event and it's a great opportunity for non-members to ride on our track without a licence and get coaching from our qualified BMX coaches.”

Brighton spoke about the inclusive nature of BMX racing with riders from juniors all the way up to 60-years old and higher enjoying the sport.

"It's really for everyone, I've ridden with ladies in their 60s and we also take little riders called mini-wheelers,” she said.

"Even if they aren't sure, come along and watch a race night to see how it all works. The best thing to do is to come along to give it a free try.”

To those worried about the dangers of BMX racing, Brighton explained that their aim is to ensure everyone is going at their own level and is as safe as possible.

"We've got full faced helmets and gloves on hand for those without but we only let people do what they are comfortable doing, our priority is safety and it's all about making everyone feel comfortable and welcome at the track,” she said.

Training sessions include basic drills that teach those in attendance what the sport is all about.

"Our sessions will be with trained coaches that will cater to different levels and abilities so anyone from two years old and up can give it a go.

"If that doesn't sweeten the deal, we'll have free show bags to thank everyone for coming along.”

Sessions at 10am and 1pm tomorrow at the CVBMX Club.