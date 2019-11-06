Clarence Valley BMX stars uphold dominance at state titles

TUSSLE: Glen Swain (right) battles on the inside at the NSW BMX Racing State Titles in Maitland.

BMX RACING: On the October long weekend a strong contingent of Clarence Valley BMX Club riders travelled to Maitland for the NSW State Championships.

The cruisers took to the track on Saturday with the Clarence Valley Club bringing home 19 plates for top eight finishes

BMX racing sensation Tahlia 'The Terminator' Marsh dominated across the elite woman's 20 inch and 15-16 years girls cruiser with wins in both classes.

Tahlia Marsh steams ahead at the NSW BMX racing NSW State Titles in Maitland over the October long weekend. David Landenberger

"This only added to everyone's suspicions that she was sent back in time and is part-woman and part-machine,” CVBMX Club vice president David Landenberger said.

Glen Swain took on the 30-34 years men's cruiser class and went undefeated right through.

"'The Swain Train' showed his dominance and there is a rumour he's is off to Japan to replace their current fleet of bullet trains,” Landenberger said.

Kelly 'The Killer' Brown and Marnie 'Mayhem' Brighton were merged from over thirty age groups to compete against the 17-24 year girls and the pair crossed the line in second and third respectively.

More top results for the clubs juniors included a 12th placed finish for Brendan 'Banging Bars' Brown and a 19th for Jack 'The Mullet Man' Barber in the 15-16 boys cruiser class.

The girls stood up to the challenge with Taleha 'Typhoon' Robertson took to the 15-16 girls cruisers and posted an impressive result to come away with third.

"Taleha showed amazing skill and speed, fighting harder than Julian Assange did to stay in Ecuadorian Embassy,” Landenberger said.

Britney 'Ballistic' Cole and Alyssa 'Atomic' Chisolm weren't far behind to claim fifth and sixth in the same class.

Alyssa Chisolm came 6th in the 15 - 16 years Girls Cruiser at her first NSW BMX racing NSW State Titles in Maitland over the October long weekend. David Landenberger

"This was an amazing effort for these young ladies from Clarence Valley,” Landenberger said.

The youngest competitors, Breanna Robertson, Kai McGregor, Riley Landenberger, Sophia Swain and Asher McGregor and Will Chilsolm were strong on the track with some top efforts for a first run at a state championship.

Robertson competed in the 11-12 years Girls Cruiser and came away with 7th in what was a hard fought final riding hard all the way to the finish line.

McGregor competed in the 8 -10 years Boys Cruiser and finished a very respectable 17th out of 29 riders. Kai is definitely an exciting rider to watch and will be a strong contender in this class next year.

'Rampaging' Riley Landenberger stormed through his races and into semi and then the final finishing in 5th place in the 11-12 Boys Cruiser Class. This was Riley's first State Championship final and he certainly made his presence known to his fellow riders and is someone for them to watch in future. He has been working hard on and off the track and his efforts were rewarded.

Riley Landenberger came 5th in the 11 - 12 Boys Cruiser Class at his first NSW BMX racing NSW State Titles in Maitland over the October long weekend. David Landenberger

Chilsholm as his name suggests fought harder than Maximus Decimus Meridius in his races and narrowly miss out on the semi-final and finished the day 23rd overall in the 8-10 years boys Cruiser.

Brown competed in the 15-16 years Boys Cruiser Class. Brendan made it through to the semi-final where he finished in 6th position with the top 4 progressing through to the final. Brendan finished the day in 12th out of 20 riders.

Sophia 'Superstar' Swain Competed in the five-years and under mixed Sprocket Class. Sophia let the other girls and boys know that she can mix with the best and it won't be long until she steals the thunder from her dad Glen and mum Kelly Brown and change her name to 'Speed Train' Swain.

McGregor also competed in the five-years and under mixed Sprocket Class and fought harder than Iron Man in the movie Avengers: "End Game” and a top result was "Inevitable”.

Kelly Brown rode in the 35-39 years Ladies Class. Kelly didn't give an inch to any of her competitors on the track winning all her races and finishing second in the final to cap off a great weekend for her.

Brighton registered in the 30-34 years Ladies Class but was merged into the 17-24 Ladies Class due to a lack of class entries in her age group. Marnie certainly let the other riders know she was there to make the final fighting harder than a Pitbull to muscle her way into the final and finish in 6th position. This was a great result for Marnie as she had some time off the bike due to a rib injury.

Marsh rode two classes again which was the Ladies Superclass and 16-years girls class. Tahlia finished 3rd in the Superclass this is a remarkable effort as she rode two classes the previous day and two on the Sunday with her competitors only riding one class per day. BMX is an explosive intense sport and is physically draining, Tahlia showed yet again her grit and determination. She dominated the 16-years Girls class to claim first place.

Cole dug deeper than a prospector digging for gold and diamonds to come away with 5th place in the 16-years Girls class. This was a fantastic result for Britney due to the fact she crashed in her 3rd race, Brittney got up from the crash to finish off the race and showed no fear to battle out the final.

Robertson competed in the 15-years Girls Class and rode extremely hard all day and was able to secure 3rd place in the final. This was an extremely close final with only about 1 second between 1st and 3rd.

Chisholm competed in the 15-years Girls Class made it through to the final and finished in 5th position. Alyssa has been refining her skills and training hard and this definitely showed out on the track. Well done Alyssa.

Robertson rode in the 12-years Girls Class. Breanna is a little pocket rocket and rides hard each and every race. Breanna was able to secure 6th position for the day another amazing effort from this young lady.

Glen Swainwas in blistering form yet again leaving his competitors at the station and was the first across the line in the Master Class. Glen always puts on a show for the crowd this was also a huge effort claiming the prestigious title of 1 NSW for his Cruiser and the Master Class.

Brendan Brown competed in the 16 years Boys and finished 11th. The 16-years boys class is always a toughly fought group with the young men not taking a backward step.

Barber also competed in the 16-years Boys and finished 17th and was only one spot off making it through to the semi-final. This group is tougher than a Mike Tyson in the 80's, Jack has already started training hard for next year's events.

Robinson entered the 15-years boys and finished 18th out of 28 riders this was an excellent result for Tyrhys, he certainly gives his racing 100% effort and leaves in the tank after each and every race.

Chilsholm competed in the 9 years boys finishing a very respectable 16th out of 31 riders this was an excellent result for Will with the 9 years boys being a very competitive age group.

'Hurricane' Harley Fowler was extremely unfortunate to have an official decision go against him in his semi-final and this meant he missed out on being able to progress through to the final. Harley crossed the line in his semi-final in 4th in the 8 years Boys Class.

McGregor competed in the eight-years Boys Class and rode harder than a winning Melbourne cup jockey. Kai showed the crowd and his competitors that he is a man that means business and finished the final in 3rd position. This was an amazing effort and would have made even Mr Miyagi proud.

Fowler competed in the 11-years Boys Class. Darcy rode hard all day making it through to the quarter finals and he finished in 18th positon out of 37 riders. This was an excellent result for Darcy and he was unlucky not to progress further.

Riley Landenberger competed in the 12-years Boy Class and finished a very respectable 10th out of 34 riders. The 12-years Boys Class is one of the most competitive age groups in the competition. Riley was extremely unlucky not have made it through to the final. Riley has certainly moved up in the street creed status with his fellow riders and is determined to make an even bigger impact in 2020.

The Clarence Valley BMX Club at the NSW BMX racing NSW State Titles in Maitland over the October long weekend. David Landenberger

The club also won the loudest club for the second consecutive year, a massive effort against much larger city clubs.

The CVBMX Cub will be well represented at the 2019 Clarence Valley Sports Awards at GDSC on Saturday, with Tahlia Marsh up for Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year, Glen Swain up for Senior Sportsperson of the Year and CVBMX has also been nominated for Club of the Year.