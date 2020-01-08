Clarence Valley bushfire emergency declaration over

Around 50 per cent of the Clarence Valley local government area has been hit by bushfire since July 1, 2019.

AFTER months battling fires across the region, the bushfire emergency in the Clarence Valley has officially come to an end with the revocation of the Section 44 declaration made in August last year.

While fire activity in the Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour and Bellingen local government areas has decreased significantly, fire authorities are still urging people to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure fire activity does not increase.

In a community newsletter issued Tuesday this week, the NSW RFS Clarence Valley District thanked firefighters for their ongoing efforts to contain fires in testing conditions, and to the community for their ongoing participation and vigilance.

Since July 2019, approximately 548,698ha of a total 1,044,996ha has been burnt in the Clarence Valley local government area.

Both the Kaloe and Washpool fires west of Grafton were expected to be classified as extinguished by Tuesday afternoon.

Fires at Shark Creek, Towgon Creek west of Grafton and the Myall Creek fire will remain at patrol status.

According to the RFS Clarence Valley District community newsletter, the Shark Creek fire ground still has internal smouldering from pockets of peat vegetation burning and will continue to emit smoke for some time, with a distinct plume visible as well as smoke drift.

Parts of the Myall Creek fire have been handed back to the RFS Clarence Valley district, including the section of fire ground from the Richmond Valley LGA and Clarence Valley LGA boundary to the Clarence River.