Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Around 50 per cent of the Clarence Valley local government area has been hit by bushfire since July 1, 2019.
Around 50 per cent of the Clarence Valley local government area has been hit by bushfire since July 1, 2019.
News

Clarence Valley bushfire emergency declaration over

Jarrard Potter
8th Jan 2020 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER months battling fires across the region, the bushfire emergency in the Clarence Valley has officially come to an end with the revocation of the Section 44 declaration made in August last year.

While fire activity in the Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour and Bellingen local government areas has decreased significantly, fire authorities are still urging people to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure fire activity does not increase.

In a community newsletter issued Tuesday this week, the NSW RFS Clarence Valley District thanked firefighters for their ongoing efforts to contain fires in testing conditions, and to the community for their ongoing participation and vigilance.

Since July 2019, approximately 548,698ha of a total 1,044,996ha has been burnt in the Clarence Valley local government area.

Both the Kaloe and Washpool fires west of Grafton were expected to be classified as extinguished by Tuesday afternoon.

Fires at Shark Creek, Towgon Creek west of Grafton and the Myall Creek fire will remain at patrol status.

According to the RFS Clarence Valley District community newsletter, the Shark Creek fire ground still has internal smouldering from pockets of peat vegetation burning and will continue to emit smoke for some time, with a distinct plume visible as well as smoke drift.

Parts of the Myall Creek fire have been handed back to the RFS Clarence Valley district, including the section of fire ground from the Richmond Valley LGA and Clarence Valley LGA boundary to the Clarence River.

clarence fires clarence valley clarence valley rfs rural fire service section 44
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        24 accused firebugs charged over horror bushfire season

        premium_icon 24 accused firebugs charged over horror bushfire season

        Crime Hunter Valley man Jake Brown has been charged after he ­allegedly emerged from bushland with soot on his face. He is among the 24 accused firebugs charged,

        Car crash near popular park

        premium_icon Car crash near popular park

        News Emergency services attend incident in Grafton

        IN COURT: Six people in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Six people in court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone appearing in court today

        Program offering money for kid’s teeth

        premium_icon Program offering money for kid’s teeth

        News Data shows parents not taking up an offer that would benefit their children