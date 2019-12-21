Clarence Valley Business awards to be bigger, brighter

Renée Murphy has been appointed marketing manager for the 2020 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

Renée Murphy has been appointed marketing manager for the 2020 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

THE 2020 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards is set to be bigger and brighter than ever with new committee team members and the appointment of marketing manager Renée Murphy from The Executive Hotelier.

Renée brings a wealth of skills and experience in event creation and management to the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

Before working on the awards, Renée was director of sales events in 5 Star Hotels for the past 10 years, most recently for The Star Gold Coast.

Here she oversaw 300 events per year and secured the most prestigious event for the Gold Coast - The 60th TV Week Logie Awards.

During this time Renée was also a committee member of the 2018 Commonwealth Games and was selected on The Star Entertainment Groups - Woman's Diversity Committee that founded Women in Gaming and Hospitality Australasia.

Perhaps Renée's most memorable experience to date was working in a boutique manor in the UK at Newmarket, Suffolk, where she executed the annual race meets and Christmas events for Sir Michael Stoute and United Arab Emirates Prime Minister and Godolpin owner Sheik Mohammad, and managed and oversaw up to 150 weddings per year.

Originally from Coffs Harbour, and with her partner's family from Grafton, she has strong connections with the region.

The Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards relies upon sponsorship to run and Renée will be out and about meeting the local business community and seeking sponsorship over the coming months.

With the awards likely to be held in August 2020, the committee is confident it will see a wealth of practical knowledge and experience brought to the table.