Clarence Valley cancer hotspot

A NSW cancer report card has highlighted how incidences of skin cancer in Northern NSW are far higher than the state average.

The state-wide report produced by the NSW Cancer Institute aimed to examine how progress was being made in cancer control by analysing data from across the state through its Reporting for Better Outcomes Programs.

The report's breakdown of cancer incidence showed people in the Northern NSW Local Health District were almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with melanoma than the state average.

It showed Northern NSW had 80 per cent more cases than average, followed by Mid-North Coast with 50 per cent more than the state average.

There was a clear distinction between the cities and regions, with Sydney, North Sydney, South Western Sydney and Western Sydney LHDs showing below-average instances of melanoma.

The report painted a more optimistic picture overall and Northern NSW LHD chief executive Wayne Jones said survival rates had improved markedly.

"In 2019, more than 2400 people in Northern NSW LHD will be told they have cancer and there will be about 700 cancer deaths,” he said.

"However survival has continued to improve for most cancers, as has the number of people taking part in lifesaving cancer screening.”

The report also looked into how satisfied cancer patients were with their LHD's inpatient and outpatient care, with patients in giving a glowing review of services in the region.

Across the Northern NSW LHD, 88 per cent of patients rated the care they received in cancer outpatient clinics as "very good” and 93 per cent would speak highly of their experience to their friends and family.

"Our clinicians and staff are providing world-class care to patients in Northern NSW,” Mr Jones said.

At Grafton Base Hospital, 89per cent of patients attending an outpatient cancer clinic rated health professionals as very good.

Cancer Institute NSW chief executive Professor David Currow said every LHD across the state was working towards reducing the impact of cancer.

"The Cancer Institute NSW will be working with local health services to build on these findings and improve the cancer care, support and information we provide,” he said.