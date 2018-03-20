Clarence Valley charities called to apply for grant funding

The workshop will explain how to apply for grant funding, how applications are assessed and the types of community projects that have been funded to date.

CHARITIES and not-for-profit organisations in the Clarence Valley looking for funding for local projects are encouraged to apply for grant funding from Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation in the current funding round, which closes on May 1.

Charitable Foundation Executive Officer Graham Batten is urging all eligible local community-based, not-for-profit and Deductable Gift Recipient organisations seeking funding for projects and initiatives to make a submission before the funding round closes.

"We invite all charity organisations in the area seeking support for projects that address important community issues to apply for a grant from the Foundation," Mr Batten said.

To assist with the application process, staff and volunteers from local community-based, not-for-profit and Deductable Gift Recipient organisations are invited to attend a free workshop on how to apply for a funding grant from 10am on Friday March 23 at Grafton District Services Club.

"The two-hour workshop will explain how to apply for grant funding, how applications are assessed, and the types of community projects that have been funded to date," Mr Batten said.

"Not-for-profit and charity organisations will also have the opportunity to meet members of the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation team and network with other local not-for-profit and charity organisations.

"I really encourage anyone who is interested in submitting a grant application to attend one of our workshops. The feedback we've received from past attendees is that what they learned at the workshop was invaluable in preparing their funding application."

To RSVP for the workshop, email foundation@newcastlepermanent.com.au by March 21.

To be eligible for funding, the group must be endorsed by the Australian Taxation Office as a Type 1 Deductible Gift Recipient and hold Tax Concession Charity status, be registered with the Australian Charities and Not-For-Profit Commission, and be a not-for-profit organisation which is charitable at law, and a legal entity such as an incorporate association of corporation. Groups are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria available at www.newcastlepermanent.com.au/foundation