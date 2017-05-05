Charity ride central in Grafton this week

The Sydney to Surfers ride in support of Father Chris Riley's Youth Off The Streets departed Grafton District Services Club on Thursday, 4th May, 2017 Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

IT'S been cycling tour central this week with several charity rides passing through the Clarence Valley.

Motels in Grafton have been inundated with lycra-clad cyclists taking part in rides including the Sydney To Surfers and Chain Reaction - Ultimate Corporate Bike Challenge.

A contingent of 140 riders departed Grafton District Services Club on Thursday morning for the 160km leg from Grafton to Ballina of the Sydney To Surfers ride raising money for Father Chris Riley's Youth Off The Streets.

The annual ride run by the Rotary Club of Engadine started at Hornsby on April 29 and rolls into Surfer's Paradisde on Friday (May 5).

"Youth who have experienced trauma, abuse or the generational cycle of poverty will come to us to get their education, outreach support funded by charity donations," Youth Off The Streets Central Coast School manager John Martin said.

"Our actual pack of 20 are all Youth Off The Streets related. students, staff and family of staff.

"The rest of the pack riders are people who have been supporting the organisation. Next year is our 20-year anniversary of the actual ride and some of these guys have done it for the whole 20 years.

"We raise about $250,000 each year."

To donate or find out more information go to youthoffthestreets.com.au or sydneytosurfers.com.au.

The Chain Reaction riders rolled into Grafton on Tuesday as part of their seven-day ride from Sydney to Brisbane, raising money for sick children by challenging senior executives who have a passion for cycling and an awareness of their corporate social responsibilities.

Meanwhile, competitive cyclists will converge in Grafton next week for the annual 228km Grafton To Inverell Cycle Classic as part of the National Road Series next Saturday, May 13.