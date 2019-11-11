Clarence Valley Club of the Year going the BMX-tra mile

WINNERS: Clarence Valley BMX Club members bask in the winnings after claiming the Clarence Valley Club of the Year at the 2019 Daily Examiner Sports Awards.

WINNERS: Clarence Valley BMX Club members bask in the winnings after claiming the Clarence Valley Club of the Year at the 2019 Daily Examiner Sports Awards. Adam Hourigan

BMX RACING: After a number of nominations, the Clarence Valley BMX Club finally took out Clarence Valley Club of the Year at Saturday's Sports Awards.

The CVBMX Club has had another fantastic year, with a huge list of honours to their riders and the club, including national titles to Tahlia Marsh and Glen Swain, as well as multiple athletes travelling to the World Championships in Belgium this year.

The club operates three times a week and trains kids of all levels at their excellent facilities in South Grafton.

They have hosted two come-and-try open days this year and partaken as a group in the CV Ride for Youth and the Anytime treadmill challenge.

Club president Marnie Brighton was humbled to take out the award and said it was an ode to every single member.

"It feels really special,” she said.

"It makes me proud to represent our club but it's all about our members and our committee and the backbone of the club that deserve this award.

"This is for them. They're the club, everyone bands together and they're the driving force behind our club.

"We're not just a club, we're a tight-knit family.”

Providing the strongest presence from any one club at the awards night with 24 members in attendance, CVBMX Club always turn up in numbers.

As good as it was to see strong support within the club, Brighton believed it was equally important to return the favour.

"As much as we love the support from the community and from local businesses, we're only a little club and we like to give back and support others as much we can to show our appreciation for everyone that supports us,” she said.

"Whatever we can do, big or small, we do our best to give back.”

While the club show signs of steady growth, Brighton has big plans on the horizon.

"Next year in July we will be holding a state series event at the track,” she said.

"That will hopefully attract around 600 riders to the Clarence Valley and sink some money into our local economy.

"We've also just finished, as of yesterday, building our new amenities block, which is a big accomplishment for us.

"We're going well and the next step is to get on to upgrade the track and surrounds to accommodate state-wide and hopefully interstate competitors for the state series.

"It's going to be really fun.”

With a huge roster of riders all given nicknames, including Kelly "The Killer” Brown, Marnie "Mayhem” Brighton, Brendan "Banging Bars” Brown, Britney "Ballistic” Cole, Alyssa "Atomic” Chisolm, the Swain Train and, of course, Tahlia "The Terminator” Marsh, the energy at the club is contagious. It's clear to see why they keep producing superstars of the sport.

Clarence Valley BMX Club traind from 6pm on Fridays and hosts races every Wednesday from 6.15pm, with sign-on between 5.30pm and 6pm. Anyone can join the sport for all.