Clarence Valley comes together to celebrate harmony

HAPPINESS: Maclean's Scottish heritage will be featured on Sunday at the Harmony Day event.

ORGANISERS of the second annual 'Harmony Day' event, the Yaegl Elders and Harwood Island Community have again planned a massive day this Sunday to celebrate the Clarence Valley's multicultural diversity.

One of organisers Kathleen Werry said the day wille be jammed packed with a huge range of activities.

"We are excited by the amount of support we have received for our event, it truly is heart warming,” she said.

"We have the NSW Minister For Multiculturalism John Ajaka as one of our guest speakers along with lecturers from Macquarie University.

"On the day we will have a 'Welcome To Country', world food and music, dancing and many displays of cultures who make up our society.

"The kids will be catered for with children's games, face painting and fun workshops.”

The Harmony Day event is on at the Harwood Hotel, Sunday March 19 starting from 10am.

If you are interested in attending or sharing your cultural heritage, music or arts and crafts on the day contact Kathleen Werry on 0401 861 725 or k.werry84@gmail.com