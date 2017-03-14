Clarence Valley cops dumping from thunderstorm

AN EARLY morning thunderstorm gave the Clarence Valley a soaking, with more rain expected throughout the week.

In the 24 hours to 9am this morning, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 42.8mm, while Yamba Pilot Station recorded 40mm in the same time period.

The forecast for the rest of the day is for more of the same, with the BOM predicting a very high chance of showers in Grafton and Yamba, as well as the chance for more thunderstorms during the day and into the night.

The BOM predicts northeasterly winds 15 to 20kmh becoming light in the morning then becoming east to southeasterly 15 to 20kmh in the early afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures are predicted to be in the mid to high 20 degrees.

Grafton could receive up to 50mm tomorrow, while a potential 80mm could bucket down in Yamba tomorrow.

More rain and thunderstorms are predicted for the rest of the week as a broad low pressure system moves south from Queensland, as well as a trough in the tropics which is also producing showers and potentially severe thunderstorms.

Tomorrow, the BOM is expecting a trough to combine with a moist onshore flow, which is predicted to generate heavy showers and storms over eastern QLD and NSW.