Clarence Valley Council acts on netball court vandalism

Jarrard Potter | 25th Aug 2017 3:35 PM
LOGGED IN: Grafton Netball Association vice president Brooke Burton is pleased with Clarence Valley Council installing log barriers around the netball courts.
LOGGED IN: Grafton Netball Association vice president Brooke Burton is pleased with Clarence Valley Council installing log barriers around the netball courts. Jarrard Potter

THE Grafton Netball Association has welcomed the installation of wooden barriers around the Grafton netball courts by Clarence Valley Council as a step in the right direction towards protecting the facility from vandalism.

After the courts were damaged last month, GNA vice-president Brooke Burton said the wooden barriers helped to enclose the courts and would hopefully deter further damage.

"As an association we are absolutely over the moon with how it looks and how quickly it was finished from our first meeting with council a couple of weeks ago, so the council have been great,” she said.

"This is a big step forward to protecting the courts. It's going to stop cars and that was our main aim. We know it's not going to stop the skateboards and bikes and scooters, but there will be more signs put up in the future too.”

Ms Burton said it was important that people recognised the netball courts were built for a specific purpose.

"The courts aren't for people to skateboard or ride their bikes on, it's a sporting facility,” she said.

"The netball courts are built to play netball on, and some people think they're entitled to to do things on it but it does do damage to the playing surface. People don't think they can ride on the hockey fields or tennis courts, and the netball courts should be no different.

"They serve a purpose and that's netball, and we have to protect them so they don't get damaged and become unsafe for the players.”

A council spokesperson said a total of 24 log barriers have been installed around Grafton Netball Courts on Monday and Tuesday of this week by Council following the recent malicious damage to the courts.

"The barriers will help to protect the courts by preventing cars from driving across them as well as helping to deter other inappropriate use while providing informal seating,” the spokesperson said.

