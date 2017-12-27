Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Clarence Valley Council denies privacy laws breach

FUTURE SCENES: An artists impression of what the new Grafton jail will look like.
FUTURE SCENES: An artists impression of what the new Grafton jail will look like. INFRASTRUCTURE NSW
Tim Howard
by

THE way the NSW Government gained access to details of people who owned land near the site of the new Grafton jail has led Clarence Valley Council to consider a change to its policies.

The council's general manager Ashley Lindsay has written to the affected residents explaining that while the council had not breached privacy laws, it had departed from its usual approach in these matters.

A council spokesman said he was aware at least one resident had made freedom of information requests under the Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009.

In the letter, Mr Lindsay acknowledged some residents feared the council had breached privacy laws.

He said this was not the case and sought to explain how the GIPA Act and the related Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act affected the decision to pass on ratepayer information to the government department.

"Council notes your concerns that as the council provided the department with the names and addresses of those persons who own properties in close proximity to the then- proposed site of the new Grafton jail that there may have been a breach of privacy under the Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act 1998," the letter said.

"You also raised concerns the department should have made their request under the Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009."

Mr Lindsay said the bottom line was there was no breach of privacy because the information supplied was publicly available from numerous sources.

He said the information could be found through the Torrens Title register, the electoral roll, the Yellow/White Pages and other sites on the internet.

But he said in other instances, the council had taken a different approach and consulted with individuals prior to the release of similar information.

Mr Lindsay said the council would implement changes to ensure the public was made aware of similar disclosures in the future.

"These are in the process of being reviewed and staff training will be provided in respect of the release of personal information.

"This will include implementing a uniform approach to dealing with these issues to ensure consistency across council."

Topics:  clarence valley council grafton jail

Grafton Daily Examiner
GALLERY: Violet Vibes 2017

GALLERY: Violet Vibes 2017

Did the DEX capture you rocking out at the Violet Vibes festival on Saturday?

Triple treat for Baylan on his big day

THE WHOLE TOOTH: Baylan Hall, 6 - got three lots of presents after having his birthday, Christmas and the tooth fairy visit on December 25.

Baylan got an extra surprise this Christmas

Greg's right royal zebra to honour friend

Grafton Men's Shed member Greg Ryan and Eddie Chapman look over Debra the Zebra, created to raise money for palliaitve care.

Design based off Prince George's zebra design

WHERE TO GO: Get away for a last-minute break

13 The Parkway, Yamba

Four properties to get away to the coast

Local Partners