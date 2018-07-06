Clarence Valley Council finalist in tourism awards

Clarence Valley Council's My Clarence Valley platform has been named as a finalist in the 2018 North Coast Regional Tourism Awards.

DESPITE the controversial closure of its physical visitors centre in South Grafton last year, the Clarence Valley Council's My Clarence Valley tourism platform has been announced as a finalist in the 2018 North Coast Regional Tourism Awards.

My Clarence Valley will be competing alongside 25 other leading tourism businesses, events, and visitor experiences in the North Coast's only industry-backed tourism awards.

Clarence Valley council's destination management officer, Lou Gumb, said it was "pretty exciting” to be a finalist in such a fiercely competitive arena.

"Over the past two years we have been working really hard on developing and marketing the region strategically,” Ms Gumb said.

"This includes engaging with local operators and encouraging dispersed and sustainable tourism visitation across the whole region.”

Regional Tourism Awards chair, Jane Barnes, announced the final contenders, which include tourism businesses, events, marketing organisations and accommodation providers among an impressive cohort.

"This year's finalists showcase the best of the region's tourism industry and some amazing individuals and operators. Each of these finalists is now in the running to be named a winner in 13 award categories at our gala awards ceremony on July 25 in Coffs Harbour,” she said.

Destination North Coast acting general manager, Jacquie Burnside, said the awards were an invaluable opportunity for the industry to come together and celebrate business excellence across the sector.

"We look forward to celebrating the achievements of our finalists as they take their first steps on the way to possible State and National recognition,” she said.

"All our tourism finalists have contributed to the North Coast's growing reputation as a premier destination in NSW, and I would like to congratulate everyone who took the time to enter.”

The program's independent panel of judges will select winners from the list in each awards category. Winners of the Regional Tourism Awards gain finalist status upon entering the NSW State Tourism Awards and, if successful, go onto the National Tourism Awards.

Destination North Coast will host the inaugural North Coast Tourism Symposium, a networking and business development event for the region's tourism and event organisers. Held on July 25, the day-long speaker session includes experts across a range of areas such as destination management, nature-based tourism, food and agritourism, business events and inclusive tourism.