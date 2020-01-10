Clarence Valley Council in line for $1m bushfire payment

The Clarence Valley local government area will receive $1 million from the Commonwealth Government to help rebuild following the recent bushfire emergency.

The Clarence was identified as one of 42 of the most severely bushfire impacted councils in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland.

All funds will be drawn from the $2 billion allocated to the National Bushfire Recovery Agency and this is in addition to funding that is automatically available to councils through other disaster recovery arrangements.

Councils will be able to spend their $1 million payments on projects and activities that they deem essential for the recovery and renewal of their communities.

A further $18 million will be set aside to provide additional support to larger council areas which have experienced the most significant damage, with the National Bushfire Recovery co-ordinator Andrew Colvin working with state governments and impacted local councils on determining this additional allocation.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government was committed to working hand-in-hand with regional communities to rebuild towns and villages.

"These payments will provide immediate assistance directly into the hands of local councils to rebuild roads and infrastructure, employ staff to help in recovery activities and hold events which bring the community together and bring tourists back to town," the Prime Minister said.

"We are moving immediately to support local councils and our funding will be in state government bank accounts by (Friday).

"Importantly this is a base payment and just the start of our support for local communities, in what we know will be a long recovery."

Councils will be able to spend their $1 million payments on projects and activities to rebuild vital infrastructure and strengthen community resilience, such as:

• Rebuilding damaged or destroyed council assets such as key local roads, bridges, and community facilities;

• Employing additional local staff to take on specialist recovery or planning roles to help co-ordinate and plan the rebuilding effort;

• Hosting new public activities and events to bring communities together and attract visitors back to affected regions; and

• Immediate maintenance and repairs to relief and evacuation centres.