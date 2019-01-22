Menu
DUMPER: Clarence Valley Council is currently investigating recent illegal dumping of tyres at Lanitza.
Clarence Valley Council investigate illegal dumping

Jarrard Potter
by
22nd Jan 2019 2:54 PM

CLARENCE Valley Council is investigating recent illegal dumping of tyres at Lanitza, south of Grafton, and need public help to identify those responsible.

Fines of $4000 for individuals and $8000 for corporations can be issued on the spot, with maximum penalties up to $250,000 for individuals and $1 million for corporations.

Wilful or negligent disposal of waste causing actual or likely harm to the environment can lead to penalties of up to $1 million and/or seven years in prison for individuals and $5 million for corporations.

If anyone has information relating to this particular dumping incident or are aware of any other illegal dumping behaviour, they can contact Clarence Valley Council on 6643 0200.

Alternatively, illegal dumping incidents can be quickly and easily reported online by the public at https://ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au/#/home.

