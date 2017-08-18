Clarence Valley Council management changes pass vote

THE LEADERSHIP structure at Clarence Valley Council is set to change after this month's council meeting.

Councillors voted to adopt an organisation structure which includes the removal of three senior management positions.

In the new structure will be the office of the general manager which includes executive support, people, culture and safety and communications reporting directly to the general manager.

There will be three senior staff positions; director works and civil, director corporate and governance and director environment, planning and community.

These changes have been made as part of council's improvement strategies and efficiency savings to meet the Fit for the Future benchmark.

In the 2017/18 budget, the executive manager organisation performance and governance position was not funded, meaning the functions of the section will now be moved to the corporate directorate.

The human resources team has also been moved from the corporate directorate into the office of the general manager in order to refocus on organisation and staff development.

The new structure for the managers and directors is:

Director, works and civil:

Manager civil services.

Manager water cycle.

Manager open spaces and facilities.

Director corporate and governance:

Manager finance and supply.

Manager information and corporate systems.

Director environment, planning and community:

Manager environment, development and strategic planning.

Manager care and support services.

Council unanimously voted to adopt the changes, however Cr Debrah Novak and Cr Arthur Lysaught were absent from the meeting.