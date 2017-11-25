Clarence Valley Council not out of trouble yet

CLARENCE Valley Council has survived an audit but there is no question that the council is still under financial strain with the Office of Local Government directing them to get their general fund in order.

While the audit report wasn't overly positive, the Audit Office of NSW said a large portion of the council's financial strain was due to the asset management and depreciation changes that came into effect this year.

Director of the financial audit Reiky Jiang said the Audit Office was auditing 12 councils in-house.

While the council failed five of the six ratios audited, Ms Jiang told councillors at the Clarence Valley Council meeting earlier this week the impact of the capital grant decreasing from $11m in 2016 to $7m in 2017 was noticeable, in addition to asset depreciation and management costs.

"The result is quite mixed, the rates and the annual charges have increased since last year, this is mainly because of an approved special rate increase of 6.5% in 2016/17,” she said.

"The grants and contributions revenue increases as well.”

Ms Jiang said grants revenue received in advance for 2017/18 increased to $5.3m.

"This is offset by a decrease in capital planning contributions of around $4.1m, this grant will be received this year but not next year, resulting in a decrease,” she said.

Overall, the audit found the operating performance ratio had decreased.

"The main reason is because of basically what I mentioned above and the increase in depreciation and monetisation expense of $6.1m, and that's a change in useful lives and the change in asset rating as a result in this year's revaluation,” she said.

"If you actually look at the net operating result before capital result, that is taking out the capital grants and contributions, the decrease is actually not as significant.”

As for the building infrastructure ratio, Ms Jiang said the council had not met the industry benchmark in the past three years.

"This suggests the council's asset renewal management has not kept pace with assets depreciation, your council does have a very large asset base which does make it very hard for asset renewal,” she said.

Overall, Ms Jiang said the audit office had not identified any breaches of the financial reporting legislation and that the council had complied with the requirements of disclosing remuneration of key management personnel.