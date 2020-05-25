Clarence Valley Council rangers on look out for straying dogs

CLARENCE Valley Council has issued a reminder for dog owners to check fences to ensure dogs remain safely at home, with heavy fines on the line for owners if dogs are found straying.

Clarence Valley Council regulatory services supervisor Tim Brenton, said if your dog is out straying you can be fined $330, And if it happens to rush at, attack, bite, harass or chase a person or another animal, you can be fined $1320.

“Dog owners need to take all reasonable steps to ensure their dog is confined to the property where it is kept,” he said.

Council rangers have been kept busy dealing with more than 240 jobs involving stray animals so far this year, that have resulted in 120 dogs impounded during this time.

“People are out doing the right thing by walking their dogs, the last thing they need is to come across a straying dog. It also puts the dog itself under great risk of being run over, hurt or becoming lost,” Mr Brenton said.

Dogs must be on a leash if they are outside of their property, unless they are in an off-leash area. However, it’s also a timely reminder that even in off-leash areas, owners must maintain full responsibility and control over their dog. If the dog is unruly it should be kept on a lead at all times in public – even in off-leash areas.

People who are concerned about straying or unruly dogs should contact the Clarence Valley Council rangers.