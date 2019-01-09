Clarence Valley Council reviews holiday park pet policy

DO PETS belong in Clarence coast holiday parks?

That's the question being posed by the Clarence Valley Council as it reviews its dogs in Clarence holiday parks policy.

The council has started consultation about the pets in parks policy and is inviting members of the public to share their views before a decision is made in April about future arrangements.

Holiday parks officer, Julie Schipp, said dogs had been allowed to come camping in the five Clarence Coast Holiday Parks since 2015.

"Council thought it was time to see how that was going - is it a great success or does the policy need tweaking?," she said.

"Currently guests are allowed to camp with their dogs in designated areas of the parks during the off peak season - as long as they comply with certain conditions.

"Council would like to know whether you agree or disagree with this policy.

A web page dedicated to the pets in parks policy review is available at https://www.clarenceconversations.com.au/petsinparks/.

Comments can be left on the dedicated web page or at http://www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/cp_themes/metro/make-a-submission.asp. Consultation closes at 4pm on February 28.