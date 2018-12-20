Clarence Valley Council step in over $2k water bill

WHEN a Grafton resident received a water bill for more than $2000 only weeks after he moved into the home, he thought it must be a mistake.

At the December Clarence Valley Council meeting a resident gave a deputation detailing the lengths he had gone to to find out why.

In November last year, the owner engaged the services of a plumber who could find no evidence of the leak. He then engaged another business who detected and fixed the leak in January 2018.

But because of what the deputee described as a paperwork error, the issue dragged out for months with multiple issues arising, including a court summons.

Finally, in October, a meeting with council general manager Ashley Lindsay ended with the legal costs associated with the recovery being reversed and Mr Lindsay gave as much of a discount as he could, bringing the bill down to below $1300.

Councillors said they empathised with the resident and the struggle he had experienced since moving to Grafton, moving an amendment to waive all the fees from the period with the leak.

Cr Jason Kingsley said he needed to take the resident's words at face value.

"He's been given a rough deal," he said. "It's an unfortunate series of events and he's gone to extreme lengths to find the concealed water leak.

"We need to show compassion."

The decision is uncommon, council having only approved partial or small allowances in the past for concealed leaks.

Cr Andrew Baker mentioned this, asking why they had picked one situation over another.

"I know it's nearly Christmas, but why do we pick one but leave out some other that is quite genuine?"