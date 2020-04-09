Clarence Valley Council to close carparks over Easter

FROM today nine beach carparks across the Clarence Valley will be closed, in a clear message to visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said the NSW Government’s Public Health (COVID-19 Restrictions on Gathering and Movement) Order 2020 directs that a person must not leave their home without a reasonable excuse which includes going to work or education (if they can’t work remotely), household shopping, medical needs or the care of others, exercise, or other listed exemptions.

“NSW Government Health orders are crystal clear around social distancing and gatherings. Our beaches are only open to local residents for exercise and fishing and that’s only okay subject to people complying with social distancing requirements,” Mr Lindsay said.

“Once people finish their exercise they should return home immediately. We don’t want a repeat of what happened on Gold Coast beaches, no holiday-makers should be coming here at this time.

“Digital signage close to the Yamba advising that beach car parks are closed will also be activated to deter visitors from using our beaches.

“We all need to follow these rules to save the lives of the people we love. Everyone knows someone whose health is compromised, healthy younger people can get very sick too.”

The following beach car parks will be closed from Thursday April 9 until Monday April 27:

1. Turners Beach, Yamba and Breakwall (excl. for Farmers Markets)

2. Main Beach, Yamba

3. Pippi Beach, Yamba

4. Blue Pools, Angourie

5. Spookys Beach, Angourie

6. Main Beach, Iluka (excl. the breakwall carpark)

7. South Terrace, Wooli (near the Volunteer Rescue Service)

8. Minnie Water Foreshore Reserve north of the surf club

9. Brooms Head Foreshore reserve near the hall

Council will have eyes and ears on the ground this weekend, however, people who see anyone wilfully flouting public health orders should call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000