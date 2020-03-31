Clarence Valley country stars play on through Instagram

Troy Casser-Daley sings a new song, titled "Almost Had A Drink Last Night" on his Instagram.

Troy Casser-Daley sings a new song, titled "Almost Had A Drink Last Night" on his Instagram.

THE Clarence's well known singing stars are using their time while at home to still entertain their thousands of fans.

Joining many entertainers that have had gigs cancelled across the nation, our country superstars Troy Cassar-Daley and the McClymonts have used their Instagram accounts to give their thoughts, sing and even present new music.

Cassar-Daley asks his audience to excuse his morning hair, before playing a song he's written since being at home.

"It's funny the songs you write in isolation," he said before launching into the song called "Almost Had a Drink Last Night"

The song tells the story of a person trying desperately to not fall back into the bad habits of alcoholism and the demons associated with it.

Many comments have come in response to the song, with many people saying how they had experienced the words of the song, and how much his music had helped them get through their own isolation.

"We are all here for you with music at the ready," he said in response to one of the comments.

"Stay home, love to all," he said to his audience after the song.

Meanwhile, The McClymonts tried to overcome the barrier of distance as they participated in #covidcoverschallenge, an Instagram challenge to cover other musicians songs while they are at home, or in isolation.

Nominated by Kaylee Bell, who covered the McClymonts just released single "I Got This", the sisters tried to meet up over meeting site zoom to record their cover.

For their song, they nominated 2020 Best New Talent Golden Guitar winner Blake O'Connor's single "Worth A Little More".

While Brooke takes the lead initially, their attempt to join forces across the internet didn't quite go to plan.

"We tried to record this on zoom with all of us and the delay was hilarious so make sure you check out our stories! We tried!," they wrote.

While their story has passed as they only last for 24 hours, Brooke's version of the song is still on their Instagram.

The McClymonts were ready to hit the road on national tour, with their first single just released ahead of what was to be an upcoming album.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic they have been forced to move shows, with others still in limbo.

"Our May, June, July and August shows will be moving to later dates and we ask that you please hold on to your tickets for those shows for now," they said.

"We will provide a show by show summary in the coming days and any refunds will be honoured - but for now, we appreciate if you will hold on to your tickets.

"The September, October and November shows won't be changing at this stage and again, we ask that you hold on to your tickets for those shows."