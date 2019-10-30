Clarence Valley: Current road closures and hazards

Road Hazards and Closures

Armidale Road, south of Nymboida is closed to traffic to allow crucial backburning operations in response to the Muck Creek Fire.

It is expected to remain closed until Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, an alert has gone out to all motorists travelling along the Pacific Highway around Halfway Creek. A thick haze of smoke caused by bush fires burning in the area has reduced visibility on the road. Motorist are advised to exercise caution and drive to conditions.

Bushfires

A bushfire is burning at Colletts Crossing, Wooli and has burned 246 hectares. It is listed as being controlled.



A bushfire is currently burning at Oil Rig Road, Tullymorgan and has burned 133 hectares. It is listed as being controlled.



A bushfire is currently burning at South Arm School Road, Woodford Island and has burned less than a hectare. It is listed as under control.

For more information about current fires, check the NSW Rural Fire Service website and download the NSW Fires Near Me app.