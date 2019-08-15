Clarence Valley dog attack statistics revealed

Dog attack numbers have been revealed for the Clarence Valley.

THERE have been 133 recorded dog attacks across the Clarence Valley this year, with most of the attacks avoidable.

In an attempt to curb the problem, Clarence Valley Council has released a new brochure to inform dog owners of their responsibilities.

Clarence Valley Council regulatory services supervisor, Tim Brenton, said if people had taken two simple steps most of this year's dog attacks could have been avoided.

The first was to make sure dogs were always on a lead when being taken for a walk and the second was to ensure yards were properly fenced.

"The seriousness of the attacks varied, but these were the common threads," he said.

"Unless they are in an off-leash area, dogs must be on a leash if they are outside their property.

GOOD EXAMPLE: Skye Young shows responsible dog ownership by having her dog, Arlo, on a leash in Prince Street, Grafton. Clarence Valley Council

"Dog owners need to take all reasonable steps to ensure their dog is confined to the property where it is kept."

The brochure, called Take the Lead, will be distributed widely around the Clarence Valley and available at Clarence Valley Council's customer service centres in Grafton and Maclean.

"Having a dog is wonderful," Mr Brenton said.

"But having a dog comes with responsibilities and this brochure aims to make people aware of those."

The brochure also contains a list of off-leash areas around the Clarence Valley and some of the penalties that apply for breaches of the Companion Animals Act.

For example, not immediately removing dog faeces from a public place can result in a $275 fine or a person in charge of a dog that rushes at, attacks, bites, harasses or chases a person or animal can cop a fine of $1320.