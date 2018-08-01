Clarence Valley donates to help farmers in dry

'WHEN the going gets tough the Clarence gets going' is what Jenny Vickery, from the community support group Warm Touch 2460 has proudly said.

On Monday 60 boxes, bags and backpacks on two palettes were sent to Tamworth for their 'Doing it for our farmers donation drive.'

She said all thanks to their team 'pack stack and deliver' who has a convoy of five cars deliver to Jeff at Cromack Transport.

"It's amazing we have a great team in touch its clockwork we all picked up went over unpacked and Jeff Cromack Transport looked after us," she said.

In just 20 days they have sent 104 boxes and this was the second lot of deliveries, last week they sent two palettes.

"I just am absolutely amazed at the amount of giving people of the Clarence Valley."

She said people from everywhere are donating and her phone has been off the hook with people wanting to help and contribute the drive.

"When the going gets tough and Clarence gets going," she said.

Cormack transport i wouldn't be able to do what I'm doing, jacaranda laundry trixie is my base for picking up and dropping off. Fletcher and associates where i store the items.

She said there also is a group from Iluka ladies who knit and crocheut and they have sent three bags of items which she packed into the palettes.

She said she doesn't even know 50% of the people donating.

"I talk to them on the phone, by text message, through Facebook but I've never met them.:"

She said next Monday she will definitely get more than one palette, as so many people have been in contact with her.