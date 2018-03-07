Clarence Valley drenching set to ease

AFTER three days of stubborn rain, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast conditions to ease for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Jordan Notara said BOM predicted coastal showers to continue for the rest of the week after heavy falls in the past few days.

"We're expecting to see a couple of millimetres to fall in the next four to five days due to the fact a high pressure system is bringing onshore winds which is a typical set-up for coastal shower activity," he said.

Mr Notara said the wet weather over the past couple of days was due to a trough moving through the northern parts of the state, as well as humid air from tropical Queensland creating a moist environment perfect for heavy downpours.

"Conditions will be easing a bit in the week coming, we're seeing the tropical moisture easing off and moving back into a more onshore wind pattern and coastal showers.

Localised rainfalls in the Clarence Valley, as well as further south on the Coffs Coast and north closer to the Queensland border saw totals of more than 100mm, however most of the Valley avoided the worst of the deluge.

RAINFALL FOR THE WEEK (28/2 to 6/3)

Barugil (Clarence River) 79.2mm

Yamba Pilot Station 14.4mm

Harwood (Sugar Mill) 4.2mm

Nymboida (Sutton Street) 0.2mm

Lawrence Road (Pringles Way) 24.2mm

Grafton Research Station 12.2mm

Pillar Valley 12mm

Grafton Airport 12.4mm

Gulmarad 15.8mm

South Grafton 7mm

Minnie Water (pump shed) 4mm