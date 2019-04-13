Clarence Valley election wishlist: Who will deliver?

ONLY two days into the official election campaign and announcements of a new pool and radiology centre for Grafton have kicked things off.

More will likely come thick and fast as the campaign rolls on, and candidates from both Labor and the Nationals said key funding projects for the electorate would be revealed in time.

Nationals candidate for Page Kevin Hogan said funding projects such as the Harwood Sugar Mill, the Pacific Highway upgrade and the Maclean Riverside Precinct was simply a matter of delivering what the people of Page deserved.

"We deserve a safe highway, we deserve our bridges to be repaired and we deserve our sporting facilities to be upgraded," Mr Hogan said.

"And we need to keep generating economic activity as well and that's why I am happy to give money to the Harwood Sugar Mill."

Labor candidate for Page, Patrick Deegan, emphasised the need for better connectivity in electorates such as Page, and he would look to the council for guidance on what other priority projects were.

"Politicians shouldn't necessarily decide what projects should and shouldn't be funded, we have the experts there at the council," he said.

"Those in the organisation also know which facilities are used most and where the needs are."

Grafton CBD streetscape

With multiple redevelopments that include blocking off one half of the street from the other with dividing ropes, and confined rear-parking spaces that mean any hope of alfresco dining are covered in exhaust fumes, the Prince St streetscape could use some work.

Maclean Community Precinct

Plans for the long-awaited upgrade to the hall and surrounds, which also include the relocation and enlarging of the library, emerged at last month's Clarence Valley Council meeting. And while the plans are first rate, the cost is also high, with the gold-plated plan costed at nearly $23 million - something that even the most generous politician might struggle with.

Maclean Boardwalk

The Maclean boardwalk - a path that joins both ends of town along the riverbank - has been talked about for so long it is almost folklore. And while Clarence Valley Council has upgraded facilities at each end, the boardwalk remains undone. While there are some regulatory and property issues with the plan, perhaps more money would make them go away.

Grafton Waterfront

There has been movement of late from the council on the plan, buying properties to allow, as in the Maclean waterfront plan, a connected public space that gives easy access to our glorious river that doesn't impinge on private property. Connected to the bridge and to town, it provides tourists and locals a space to enjoy one of the best river views in the country.

National Broadband Network

The first fibre connections are already made in Yamba, with the rest of the Clarence Valley connected by the end of the month. Most of the Lower Clarence will receive a slightly upgraded Fibre to the Curb. Grafton will have to live with the slower Fibre to the Node technology. If it works, it will be brilliant, but there may be a large investment needed to iron out any bugs.

Eight Mile Lane upgrade

While Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis downplayed the need for the proposed Pacific Highway interchange to include northbound B-Double access, diverting trucks from Grafton to Tyndale instead of Eight Mile Lane ignores the original recommendations for the dual-lane upgrade - to avoid incidents such as the 1989 Cowper bus tragedy.