Clarence Valley endures driest January on record

RECORD BREAKING: While areas in southern NSW have received rain, the Clarence Valley has broken records for the driest start to the year. Bureau of Meteorology

WITH rain gauges bone dry throughout the Clarence Valley, both Grafton and Yamba have broken rainfall records to start 2019.

Yamba has only received a total of 2mm of rain in January, making it the driest January in more than 140 years of records, breaking the previous record set in 1966 of 13.1mm.

Meanwhile Grafton has broken a nearly 100 year record, recording a total of 7mm during January, breaking the 1922 record of 11.5mm.

Tabulam's 0.6mm of rain during the same period is its lowest January total in records dating back to 1970.

According to Weatherzone, a near-stationary high pressure system over the Tasman Sea and a persistent low pressure trough over central and southeastern Australia caused a run of notably hot and dry weather in NSW during January.

A lack of rain-bearing systems and seasonal thunderstorm activity left many parts of the state running well below their January rainfall averages. Large areas of northern and western NSW received less than 20 per cent of their average rainfall during January.

For January, the long-term average rainfall for January is 139.6mm, while in Grafton it's 151.3mm.

While it's been dry, it's also been hot, with temperatures exceeding long-term averages to start the year.

In Yamba, the average maximum from 9am temperature for January has been 28.8C, 2.2C above the 1944 to 2017 average, while in Grafton the average to start this year has been 33.5C, 2C above the 2003 to 2017 average.

Despite the below-average and record breaking lack of rainfall, Clarence Valley Council reports the Shannon Creek Dam is at 98 per cent, with 21.87 megalitres consumed per day.