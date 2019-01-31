Clarence Valley farmers hit out at interactive web map

CLARENCE Valley farmers are being wary after the recent launch of an animal rights group's online map of farming operations around Australia.

The website, The Aussie Farms Map, lists the names and locations of thousands of farming operations around the country.

Farmers have criticised the map as an incitement to trespass and commit acts of vandalism.

The map shows a small number of farms in the Clarence Valley and most of those were reluctant to talk about their inclusion.

The website makers didn't comment, but their website, Aussie Farms, said the map aimed to alert people to the realities of how animals were farmed in Australia.

It enabled users to upload data including photos, videos and text with the locations of farms across the country.

One of the few people willing to talk to The Daily Examiner, greyhound breeder Sonia Kempshall, said the map unfairly targeted those who weretrying to do the right thing.

"It's an absolute joke. You can't tar everyone with the same brush,” Mrs Kempshall said.

She believed the online map was destroying their right to privacy and putting their family and animals in jeopardy.

"I think it is going to cause a lot of problems.”

The Kempshalls said their 18-year-old daughter was abused when a trespasser they believed to be an animal rights activist, came onto their property under false pretences.

The Kempshalls have now installed security cameras.

"The cameras alert you, but still we have had to change everything we do,” she said

"We could go out as a family down to the beach, we can't now. "Somebody's got to be home, which isn't fair.”

Aussie Farms were contacted for comment but did not respond by deadline.