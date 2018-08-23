Clarence Valley Fire update
DALMORTON
Adams Rd, Dalmorton
Out of control
216ha
BIG BULL 3
Marengo State Forest
Under control
1782ha
RAMORNIE
Bristol Arms Rd, Ramornie
Under control
646ha
BROKEN BACK
Chaelundi SF
Under control
3011ha
MORORO
Claires Rd, Mororo
Under control
104ha
SMITHS CREEK
544 Smiths Creek Rd, Smiths Creek
Being controlled
1376ha
CLOUDS CREEK
Armidale Rd, Billy's Creek
Being controlled
643ha
NYMBOIDA
Armidale Rd, Nymboida
Being controlled
1630ha
CANGAI
Gwydir Highway, Cangai
Being controlled
3923
BARYULGIL
Lionsville Rd, Baryulgil
Being controlled
1093ha
CASCADE
Mines Rd, Cascade
Under control
0ha
DEEP CREEK
Clarence Way, Deep Creek
Being controlled
3739ha
BUCCARUMBI
Old Glen Innes Rd, Buccarumbi
Being controlled
2872ha
SHERWOOD
Sherwood Creek Rd, Sherwood
Under control
225ha
GLENREAGH
Stoney Ridge Rd, Kremnos
Out of control
3059ha