Latest fire coverage in the Clarence Valley
Latest fire coverage in the Clarence Valley
Environment

Clarence Valley Fire update

Jenna Thompson
by
23rd Aug 2018 8:12 AM

DALMORTON

Adams Rd, Dalmorton
Out of control
216ha

 

BIG BULL 3

Marengo State Forest
Under control
1782ha

 

RAMORNIE

Bristol Arms Rd, Ramornie
Under control
646ha

 

BROKEN BACK

Chaelundi SF
Under control
3011ha

 

MORORO

Claires Rd, Mororo
Under control
104ha

 

 

SMITHS CREEK

544 Smiths Creek Rd, Smiths Creek
Being controlled
1376ha

 

CLOUDS CREEK

Armidale Rd, Billy's Creek
Being controlled
643ha

 

NYMBOIDA

Armidale Rd, Nymboida
Being controlled
1630ha

 

CANGAI

Gwydir Highway, Cangai
Being controlled
3923

 

BARYULGIL

Lionsville Rd, Baryulgil
Being controlled
1093ha

 

CASCADE

Mines Rd, Cascade
Under control
0ha

 

DEEP CREEK

Clarence Way, Deep Creek
Being controlled
3739ha

 

BUCCARUMBI

Old Glen Innes Rd, Buccarumbi
Being controlled
2872ha

 

SHERWOOD

Sherwood Creek Rd, Sherwood
Under control
225ha

 

GLENREAGH

Stoney Ridge Rd, Kremnos
Out of control
3059ha

Grafton Daily Examiner

