Clarence Valley fires: what we know so far

WITH multiple fires peppered across the Clarence Valley, residents will wake up this morning to the unpleasant smell of smoke.

As fire as crews continue to work tirelessly to control each blaze, we will bring you rolling updates as they happen.

Information current as of 7am

RAMORNIE

At of 5am this morning, the NSW Rural Fire Service report the fire as out of control.

The fire continues to burn along the Gwydir Highway near Bristol Arms Road at Ramornie and has burnt approximately 400 hectares.

Fire crews continue to conduct back-burning operations to gain control of the fire.

Currently, the Gwydir Highway remains affected by the fire and was closed briefly overnight due to trees down.

Alternating stop/slow traffic conditions are in place at various locations to allow motorists to pass in both directions.

Please allow extra travel time.

NYMBOIDA

Fire crews are working to control the blaze along Armidale Road, Nymboida which has already destroyed 960 hectares.

FINE FLOWER AND SURROUNDS

The fire along Gorge Road, Heifer Station is being controlled after it burned approximately 1300 hectares. Similarly, the fire along Coaldale Road, Upper Fine Flower is being controlled with 282 hectares destroyed.

Meanwhile, the grass fire on Clarence Way, Baryulgil is being controlled with 345 hectares already affected.

RFS fight fire at Fine Flower: Fire crews fight back the flames out near Fineflower on Thursday night. FOOTAGE: Courtesy of Glenugie Rural Fire Brigade

FOOTAGE: Courtesy of Glenugie Rural Fire Brigade

MORORO

Crews working on the fire along Claires Road, Mororo have brought the blaze under control. So far, the fire has destroyed 71 hectares.

MT. MARSH

More than 6,000 hectares have been burned, but the NSW Rural Fire Service are reporting that the blaze located along the Mount Marsh North Trail is under control.

BOM BOM

The fire along Old Lilypool Road, Bom Bom has been brought under control with approximately 199 hectares burnt as a result.

COPMANHURST

The fire along Smiths Creek Road, Upper Copmanhurst is out of control according to the NSW Rural Fire Service.

COUTTS CROSSING

The fire along Sandy Swamp Road, Coutts Crossing was brought under control last night with 38 hectares affected.

GLENREAGH

Nearly 4,000 hectares have been affected by the blaze along Stoney Ridge Road, Kremnos, however NSW Rural Fire Service last night reported it as under control.