Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Find out which Clarence Valley roads have been impacted by floodwaters.
Find out which Clarence Valley roads have been impacted by floodwaters.
Community

Clarence Valley flooding impact: Full list of roads and routes

Jenna Thompson
22nd Mar 2021 11:45 AM

Roads across the Clarence Valley have been impacted by the wet weather conditions. Here is the latest update on our local roads:

>>> RELATED: TAKE CARE as warning comes for potholes on highway/roads

 

Closed

1.  Braunstone Road (Closed)
Water over the road between McPhersons Road and Armidale Road Braunstone

2.  Cangai Bridge Road (Closed)
Road closed water over the road

3.  Carrs Drive Yamba (Closed)
Carrs Drive is currently closed due to local flooding.

4.  Coaldale Road (Closed)
Road closed at Barrets Creek

5.  Coaldale Road at Chevalleys Bridge (Closed)
Coaldale Road at Chevalley's Bridge closed

6.  Eight Mile Lane at Sandy Crossing (Closed)
Water over road

7.  Experiment Farm Road (Closed)
Water over the road

8.  Four Mile Lane (Closed)
Water over bridge south of Washpool Road

9.  Hanging Rock Road (Closed)
Water over the road

10.  James Lane (Closed)
Drive with caution damaged road pavement

11.  Kungala Road (Closed)

Kungala Road at Dundoo Bridge (Closed)
Road Closed at Dundoo bridge

Kungala Road near Pacific Highway (Closed)
Road closed at Sherwood Creek Bridge

12.  Lower Kangaroo Creek Road (Closed)
Lower Kangaroo Creek Road closed water over the road at 15 Mile Creek

13.  McPhersons Crossing (Closed)
Road closed due to water over McPhersons bridge

14.  McPhillips Road (Closed)
Due to wash aways at the bridge McPhillips Road is closed until further assessment can be undertaken.

15.  Mulquinneys Road (Closed)
Water over road

16.  Orara Way - Bluff Bridge (Closed)
Water over bridge - road closed

17.  Orara Way at Lanitza (Closed)
Road closed south of Lanitza Shop due to damaged road pavement.

18.  Orara Way at School Lane (Closed)
Orara Way at School Lane closed - water over road

19.  Plain Station Road - Yates Flat (Closed)
Road closed - water over bridge

20.  Possum Hole Lane Ulmarra (Closed)
Possum Hole Lane is closed due to flood waters

21.  Rogan Bridge Road (Closed)

Rogan Bridge Road - Rogan Bridge (Closed)
Road closed - Water over Rogan Bridge

22.  Rushforth Road Poley Bridge (Closed)
Water over the road

23.  School Lane, Braunstone (Closed)
Water over road

24.  Sherwood Creek Road (Closed)
Road closed at Palm Creek tributary 2 bridge

25.  Shipmans Road (Closed)
Road closed due to road pavement damage

26.  Shores Drive Yamba (Closed)
Shores Drive at the intersection of Yamba Road during roundabout construction works will be closed from 18/1/21. Please follow detour signs.

27.  Six Mile Lane, Grafton (Closed)
Water over road

28.  Tallawudjah Creek Road (Closed)
Tallawudjah Creek Road closed

29.  Tucabia-Tyndale Road (Closed)
Water over road

30.  Winegrove Road - Lilydale Bridge (Closed)
Bridge closed, water over the road
































































































Caution

1.  Armidale Road - Clouds Creek (Caution)
Armidale Road at Clouds Creek caution side track in use with no load limits

2.  Avenue Road (Caution)
Water on road - drive with caution

3.  Clarence Way Fine Flower (Caution)
Road open motorists to use caution

4.  Deep Creek Road Ulmarra (Caution)
Deep Creek Road - drive with caution

5.  Wooli Road (Caution)

Wooli Road (Caution)
Water over road in multiple locations - drive with caution

6.  Wooli Road at White bridge (Caution)
Use caution



















 

FERRY SERVICE

Ulmarra Ferry is currently out of service

Lawrence Ferry is currently out of service

 

STATEWIDE:

In the State's North:

  •     Between Coopernook and Glenthorne:
  •         The Pacific Highway is open to southbound motorists under escort in very limited numbers. Expect lengthy delays.
  •         The Pacific Highway is only open northbound to 4WDs and heavy vehicles only
  •     Between Taree and Glenthorne - Manning River Drive is closed over the Manning River Bridge
  •     Between Walcha and Gloucester - Thunderbolts Way is closed
  •     At Krambach - The Bucketts Way is closed between Saxbys Road and Roys Road
  •     At Failford - Failford Road is closed between the Pacific Highway and The Lakes Way
  •     The Oxley Highway is closed between Sancrox and Long Flat, as well as between Walcha and Mount Seaview
  •     Between Macksville and Nambucca Heads - Giinagay Way is closed between the Pacific Highway and Edgewater Drive
  •     Between Bellingen and Dorrigo Mountain - Waterfall Way is closed
  •     At Corindi Beach - Solitary Islands Way is closed between Blackadder Road and Coral Street
  •     Between South Grafton and Clarenza - Big River Way is closed
  •     Between Bangalow and Lismore - Lismore Road/Bangalow Road is closed at Binna Burra


In the Hunter/Central Coast:

Roads:


  •     At Singleton - the Golden Highway is closed between Range Road and New England Highway
  •     Between Cliftleigh and Gillieston Heights - Main Road/Cessnock Road is closed between Avery Lane and Russell Street
  •     At Charmhaven - the Pacific Highway is closed between Lowana Avenue and Costa Avenue


Public Transport

  •     On the Central Coast & Newcastle Line - buses are replacing trains between Newcastle Interchange and Fassifern due to flooding at Cockle Creek.
  •     On the Hunter Line - buses are replacing trains between Newcastle Interchange, Maitland and Dungog/Scone due to flooding

More Stories

Show More
clarence valley crashes and traffic crashes and traffic nsw grafton grafton weather
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How much rain? Latest rainfall totals and river heights

        How much rain? Latest rainfall totals and river heights

        Community As the Clarence Valley region continues to get a soaking, find out how much rain has fallen in your area, along with the latest river heights.

        Pictures of upper Clarence River catchment as flood watch issued

        Premium Content Pictures of upper Clarence River catchment as flood watch...

        Weather Images show huge volumes of water flowing downstream along swollen Clarence and...

        'It's a six to eight inch pothole on the Pacific Highway'

        Premium Content 'It's a six to eight inch pothole on the Pacific Highway'

        Weather Tow truck driver tells of towing multiple cars from damage on new Pacific Highway...

        What got the Clarence talking this week?

        Premium Content What got the Clarence talking this week?

        News ‘I’m going to start recording you’: Surveillance threats to ‘idiot drivers’ tops...