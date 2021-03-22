Clarence Valley flooding impact: Full list of roads and routes

Roads across the Clarence Valley have been impacted by the wet weather conditions. Here is the latest update on our local roads:

>>> RELATED: TAKE CARE as warning comes for potholes on highway/roads

Closed



1. Braunstone Road (Closed)

Water over the road between McPhersons Road and Armidale Road Braunstone



2. Cangai Bridge Road (Closed)

Road closed water over the road



3. Carrs Drive Yamba (Closed)

Carrs Drive is currently closed due to local flooding.



4. Coaldale Road (Closed)

Road closed at Barrets Creek



5. Coaldale Road at Chevalleys Bridge (Closed)

Coaldale Road at Chevalley's Bridge closed



6. Eight Mile Lane at Sandy Crossing (Closed)

Water over road



7. Experiment Farm Road (Closed)

Water over the road



8. Four Mile Lane (Closed)

Water over bridge south of Washpool Road



9. Hanging Rock Road (Closed)

Water over the road



10. James Lane (Closed)

Drive with caution damaged road pavement



11. Kungala Road (Closed)



Kungala Road at Dundoo Bridge (Closed)

Road Closed at Dundoo bridge



Kungala Road near Pacific Highway (Closed)

Road closed at Sherwood Creek Bridge



12. Lower Kangaroo Creek Road (Closed)

Lower Kangaroo Creek Road closed water over the road at 15 Mile Creek



13. McPhersons Crossing (Closed)

Road closed due to water over McPhersons bridge



14. McPhillips Road (Closed)

Due to wash aways at the bridge McPhillips Road is closed until further assessment can be undertaken.



15. Mulquinneys Road (Closed)

Water over road



16. Orara Way - Bluff Bridge (Closed)

Water over bridge - road closed



17. Orara Way at Lanitza (Closed)

Road closed south of Lanitza Shop due to damaged road pavement.



18. Orara Way at School Lane (Closed)

Orara Way at School Lane closed - water over road



19. Plain Station Road - Yates Flat (Closed)

Road closed - water over bridge



20. Possum Hole Lane Ulmarra (Closed)

Possum Hole Lane is closed due to flood waters



21. Rogan Bridge Road (Closed)



Rogan Bridge Road - Rogan Bridge (Closed)

Road closed - Water over Rogan Bridge



22. Rushforth Road Poley Bridge (Closed)

Water over the road



23. School Lane, Braunstone (Closed)

Water over road



24. Sherwood Creek Road (Closed)

Road closed at Palm Creek tributary 2 bridge



25. Shipmans Road (Closed)

Road closed due to road pavement damage



26. Shores Drive Yamba (Closed)

Shores Drive at the intersection of Yamba Road during roundabout construction works will be closed from 18/1/21. Please follow detour signs.



27. Six Mile Lane, Grafton (Closed)

Water over road



28. Tallawudjah Creek Road (Closed)

Tallawudjah Creek Road closed



29. Tucabia-Tyndale Road (Closed)

Water over road



30. Winegrove Road - Lilydale Bridge (Closed)

Bridge closed, water over the road

Caution



1. Armidale Road - Clouds Creek (Caution)

Armidale Road at Clouds Creek caution side track in use with no load limits



2. Avenue Road (Caution)

Water on road - drive with caution



3. Clarence Way Fine Flower (Caution)

Road open motorists to use caution



4. Deep Creek Road Ulmarra (Caution)

Deep Creek Road - drive with caution



5. Wooli Road (Caution)



Wooli Road (Caution)

Water over road in multiple locations - drive with caution



6. Wooli Road at White bridge (Caution)

Use caution

FERRY SERVICE

Ulmarra Ferry is currently out of service

Lawrence Ferry is currently out of service

STATEWIDE:

In the State's North:

Between Coopernook and Glenthorne:

The Pacific Highway is open to southbound motorists under escort in very limited numbers. Expect lengthy delays.

The Pacific Highway is only open northbound to 4WDs and heavy vehicles only

Between Taree and Glenthorne - Manning River Drive is closed over the Manning River Bridge

Between Walcha and Gloucester - Thunderbolts Way is closed

At Krambach - The Bucketts Way is closed between Saxbys Road and Roys Road

At Failford - Failford Road is closed between the Pacific Highway and The Lakes Way

The Oxley Highway is closed between Sancrox and Long Flat, as well as between Walcha and Mount Seaview

Between Macksville and Nambucca Heads - Giinagay Way is closed between the Pacific Highway and Edgewater Drive

Between Bellingen and Dorrigo Mountain - Waterfall Way is closed

At Corindi Beach - Solitary Islands Way is closed between Blackadder Road and Coral Street

Between South Grafton and Clarenza - Big River Way is closed

Between Bangalow and Lismore - Lismore Road/Bangalow Road is closed at Binna Burra



In the Hunter/Central Coast:



Roads:

At Singleton - the Golden Highway is closed between Range Road and New England Highway

Between Cliftleigh and Gillieston Heights - Main Road/Cessnock Road is closed between Avery Lane and Russell Street

At Charmhaven - the Pacific Highway is closed between Lowana Avenue and Costa Avenue



Public Transport